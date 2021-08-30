3 Best Black Elderberry Syrup Supplement Brands You Can Buy Online

Black elderberry (scientific name: sambucus nigra) is a tree that is mainly found in Europe, where it has been used for centuries for culinary and medicinal purposes. Although these little black berries aren’t safe to eat raw due to their poisonous properties, when cooked, they are perfectly safe and quite nutritious to consume — either as whole berries or as a juice.

If you can’t get your hands on some fresh elderberries to make your own syrup at home, you can easily find plenty of brands that offer it in supplement form. Elderberry extract is often used in capsule supplements, while both the extract and juice concentrate are used to make liquid products.

Elderberry supplements are mainly used as an immune system booster to help fight colds, flu, infections, allergies, etc. However, these health benefits are largely based on anecdotal evidence and lack scientific proof, although some early small-scale studies showed promising results.

Most user reviews seem to be positive regarding the immune-boosting effects of elderberry syrup and other supplements that contain this ingredient, but again, with the lack of conclusive clinical studies, it’s hard to say if it actually works or not.

Regardless of whether elderberry is medicinally effective or nor, it is a very healthy fruit that contains a good amount of vitamin C as well as different potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds that can potentially provide several health benefits when consumed regularly.

The following are three of the best quality black elderberry syrup supplement brands that you can buy these days:

This immune support syrup by Garden of Life combines a few potent herbal ingredients that help enhance immune function. Most importantly, it has a good dose of organic black elderberry fruit extract and juice concentrate. The other herbal ingredients are: aronia berry, amla extract, guava extract, echinacea purpurea extract, and rosemary extract.

It contains vitamin C and zinc from natural plant sources, which are both needed for the body’s immune system to work properly. This product is certified organic and vegan, and contains no added sugar. People who have diabetes should be a little cautious with it since it contains tapioca fiber syrup, which may cause a rise in blood sugar levels.

There are two versions of this syrup; one for adults and the other for kids. It also comes in a second formula that supports sleep as well as immunity. The “elderberry & sleep” formula is more suitable for nighttime use while the regular formula can be taken anytime during the day.

This is another immune booster syrup with a high dosage of black elderberry fruit extract, in addition to zinc and aronia berry juice concentrate. Zinc has different roles in the body, but it is most importantly needed for a strong immune system. Aronia berry is also used as an herbal immune booster.

MegaFood’s elderberry syrup is certified organic, vegetarian, and free from soy and gluten. It is a little pricey, but the dosage you get per serving is significantly higher than what other cheaper products offer. Also keep in mind that this product contains elderberry extract not juice concentrate.

MegaFood also makes some tasty elderberry gummies that people with a sweet tooth may find more appealing than the syrup or capsule supplements.

Nature’s Way syrup contains a standardized extract of black elderberry, and that’s the only active ingredient in the original formula. They do offer another immune support formula, which contains a few additional ingredients that may help enhance immunity.

On the downside, this product contains a little more sugar than other brands, so if you are looking to limit your sugar intake, this may not be the best choice for you.

Final Notes

According mostly to anecdotal evidence, taking elderberry syrup or any other supplement that contains this herb may help reduce the symptoms of the flu, but there is no proof that it can prevent you from getting the flu or any other infection.

Consult with your doctor before taking elderberry if you have an autoimmune disease. And always read the label carefully before you buy any supplement to make sure none of the active or additional ingredients may cause problems for you or anyone else you intend to give the product to.