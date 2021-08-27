Will buying a used BMW X3 be a pain to own?

The BMW X3 is a luxury crossover from the German brand that first made its debut back in 2003. Since then, it has been the center of attention for people who want to experience the world of Bavaria without spending a ton of cash. No doubt the car is pretty famous and offers quite an impressive fleet of luxury features at its price point. Also, why BMW? Why not Mercedes or Audi? Well, to be honest, you can have a lot of options when you want to buy a used luxury crossover. But is buying a used BMW X3 a good idea at all?

Even though it first started manufacturing in 2003, it wasn’t until 2008 that it started competing with the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class (now known as the GLC-class), Audi Q3, and other SUVs at this price segment. The first generation, known as the E83, first started in 2003 and continued all the way till 2010. The second generation, called the F25, started its journey in 2010 and received a mid-cycle refresh in 2014. Finally, the third generation, the G01, started production in 2017 and is the one currently available in the market. The BMW iX3, the fully electric version, also made its debut recently.

The first generation of the X3 was a forgettable one. The car was poorly constructed, had unattractive styling and also featured an unsatisfactory ride and handling. That’s why, it couldn’t really compete with the other luxury crossovers of its time. BMW had some work to be done. Also, if you are looking for a used Bimmer, the first-generation X3 is definitely not one to get or look forward to.

However, BMW made a comeback with the second generation of the X3, which actually made it very competitive and also very attractive. Most people loved this second-generation, and since it did continue for a long time, you would be very likely to run into a second-generation X3 in the used car market. The third-generation was even more attractive and the current outgoing model receives praises from critics and owners alike.

Just like gasoline, there were diesel versions of the X3 too. A 2.0L inline-4 diesel and a 3.0L inline-6 diesel producing 181 horsepower and 254 horsepower were available. However, a 2.0L diesel engine was also made available in 2012 which offered 141 horsepower. More powerful engines were later produced. However, the inline-6 diesel engines are something you must avoid. Even though they were more powerful, they were actually not the most reliable and were expensive to maintain.

When it comes to ride quality and suspension, the first-generation X3 falls apart completely. It had a very firm and stiff ride and it did not do anything for the occupants. With the second generation, however, you can expect a pretty good suspension setup – one that offers you a comfortable ride.

Before 2014, the X3 was available under the M badging, or as the SE trim. The M Sport versions were for anyone who preferred sportier looks, better performance, and better handling. As expected, they were also priced higher. After 2014, BMW split the line into SE, xLine, and M Sport models. The SE was the base trim with decent luxury features, but the xLine added more luxury and the M Sport was still only for sporty ambitions.

The second-generation X3 was also a lot better in terms of space and roominess inside. Also, it added a ton of luxury features and had an opulent interior. Always hovering around the $40k price tag, the X3 was a great choice for those who wanted a luxury crossover without spending too much. The second-generation and third-generation are a huge improvement over the first-generation. And these are the ones to get. However, they will also be more expensive than the first-generation models.

Now, how much does it cost? Well, Bimmers usually are known to hold on to their value quite well, and the X3 is no exception. Even if you find an old X3 with over 100,000 miles on it, you can expect to pay somewhere around $8-10k. Obviously, the first-generation models can be found for much cheaper. But a better second-generation model will cost you a hefty sum of money, especially the ones after 2014.

If you are looking for a recent model year and want to know which ones are the most reliable, then look for a 2017 X3. The 2017 model has above-average reliability ratings, which is not something too common for an SUV like this. But how much will it cost to keep one running? Well, an old 18d sDrive will actually offer you lower running costs, with a lot of miles per gallon. As you go higher and choose better and more powerful engines, obviously, the mileage would also decrease and you would need to pay more to keep it running.

Now, when it comes to servicing and warranty, there are a lot of variations. If you somehow end up with a first-generation X3, which we would strongly advise against, you might need to spend quite a bit as it is a very old car. But if you go for an X3 released in the last few years, then your servicing might be covered under the warranty and scheduled maintenance.

Yes, BMW offers scheduled maintenance. Their newer X3s get a warranty of 3 years/36,000 miles, and they come with a 4 year/50,000 miles warranty too. If you buy a second-hand car from a dealership, you might be entitled to an extra warranty scheme, which can be added to the factory warranty scheme.

Post that, you are looking at an average annual maintenance cost of $500 for the smaller engines. For the larger engines, which often might require more maintenance, you are looking at an average cost of $550. Nothing is concrete, and these figures are mostly for the second-generation BMWs. You should be getting second-generation X3s, as they would be priced lower due to depreciation and they would also require an okay-ish amount of money to maintain.

Before you get the car, make sure to check the car thoroughly for any problems or any conditions of the car. If you want a car with a lower number on the odometer, naturally you would have to pay more. We would advise going for a second-generation model, or a third-generation model, if you can find a good deal. As already mentioned, maintaining the car is not very tough. It will not be a pain to live with. However, you must always do your research and find out which model year would be the most reliable and within your budget.