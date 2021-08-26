Katy ISD Announces Deadline for Kindergarten Gifted and Talented Screening

By George Slaughter

The Katy Independent School District announced an Oct. 1 deadline for screening kindergarten students for the district’s Challenge Gifted and Talented program.

The district said kindergarten parents will receive information this week detailing how to refer a student. This information is also on the Katy ISD GT and Advanced Academics website.

“The State of Texas defines a gifted and talented student as a child or youth who performs or shows the potential for performing at a remarkably high level of accomplishment when compared to others of the same age, experience or environment,” Joan Otten, Katy ISD director of gifted, talented and advanced academic studies, said. “The Katy ISD Kindergarten Program emphasizes the development of critical and creative thinking skills.”

Kindergarten services begin the week of February 28, 2022. Services will include students attending a Challenge classroom for 60 minutes a week. Students identified in kindergarten move into the elementary pullout program in first grade. Parents with questions can contact the counselor at their child’s campus or the campus Challenge teacher.

The Kindergarten GT Parent Information presentation will be available on the GT website by September 14. Parents will receive placement notification in February, 2022.