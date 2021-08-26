Top Ways to Effectively Use Fire Blankets in Homes and Workplace

Fire blankets are well-known for controlling fire situations of all kinds. Many times, it is difficult to find a fire extinguisher in time. This is where throwing a flame blanket on top of the fire can help you control the flames. A fire blanket acts as a barrier to heat and oxygen, preventing it from spreading. To help achieve their purpose, commercial fire blankets have a fiberglass layer. The fiberglass acts as a shield to protect the people around the fire. The fiberglass doesn’t allow the fire to touch your skin. You can also get a fire blanket specifically made for cooking grease fires.

Large fire blankets are best, as they can cover all surfaces in the space where they are stored. Many people purchase several fire blankets for their workplaces stores. This allows for the control of large-scale fires. It is also recommended to train your employees on how to use it in an emergency.

What Is a Fire Blanket, And How Does It Work?

A fire blanket is made of woven glass fibre fabric with a layer of fire retardant film. Fire blankets from suppliers like ADL Insulflex Inc. are powerful equipment that cut off oxygen to a fire and then extinguish it. You can use them to extinguish small fires that have been found in a specific area or to protect someone whose clothes have caught on fire.

Fire blankets are not meant to be used for putting out fires that have already spread to become significant emergencies. However, they can still be invaluable assets for making your business safer.

Extinguishers are not recommended for Class F fires. An extinguisher may not be able to deal with all types of fires. This is because the oils and cooking fats that cause them to burn can reach very high temperatures. Fire blankets are very effective in preventing such flames.

How to Effectively Use a Fire Blanket

Setting Out a Fire

To make a fire blanket available in an emergency, small bags are usually used to store them. To cover your hands from the flames, roll the corners of the blanket. Place the blanket and lay it on the fire. If the blanket is not placed correctly, the flames could rise and cause more damage. Turn off the stove burner or oven that is causing the fire immediately.

If the blanket is capable of putting out the fire, some smoke will be visible. These flames are not a sign that the blanket is burning. To extinguish the fire completely, keep the blanket on the fireplace for at least 15 minutes. Let the blanket cool off after you have put out the fire.

Indoor and Electrical Fires

Electrical fires can be caused by poor wiring and overheated cords. Sometimes, a fire can be started by frayed or old heater cords. You can use fire blankets to put out both domestic and electrical fires.

You can’t use fire extinguishers if you don’t know how to use them. Although there are rules that must be followed when using a fire blanket, it is much easier to use one when everyone else is panicking.

In an emergency situation, a fire blanket is better than a fire extinguisher. You can use the blanket to put out small flames in your house. You can cover your entire room with a large fire blanket.

Putting Out Clothes Fire

If someone catches fire, wrap him with a fire blanket. Roll him in a blanket and ask him to lay his body on the ground. This will quickly reduce the flames.

Grease and Kitchen Fires

Some blankets are specifically made to extinguish a kitchen fire. Fire blankets are best for extinguishing the kitchen or igniting grease fires. You will need enough fire blankets to handle a grease or kitchen fire. You should also ensure that the fire blanket is easily accessible to be used in case of a stove-topper fire. Avoid placing the fire blanket too high on a stove or indoor grill.

Vehicle Accidents or Outdoor Fires

Vehicle accidents can often start fires. To prevent the fire from reaching your gas tank, you can use a blanket as a fire barrier. Grills, fire pits, and candles are the most common sources of outdoor fires. To control the fire, large fire blankets must be used.

Workplace and Industry

While fire extinguishers can protect workers from fires at work, a fire blanket is a better option. Fire blankets are the best choice for controlling fires. For extinguishing flames in laboratories and industries, high-temperature fabric like fiberglass is a good choice. Large blankets are best for extinguishing a fire in laboratories and industries.

Conclusion

A fire blanket is a crucial safety precaution for suppressing minor flames. These blankets are flame-resistant and can be used to put out minor fires. A fire requires oxygen, heat, and fuel to thrive. A fire blanket shuts off oxygen to the fire and effectively chokes it.