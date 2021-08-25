6 Of the Best and Coolest Wooden Gifts for Her

Wood gifts are memorable, thoughtful and designed to last. If you’re unsure of what gift to give that special woman in your life, there are plenty of wooden gif ts for her that are sure to impress. From picture frames to docking stations, here are six gift ideas that she’ll love.

Wooden Frame

If you’re looking for thoughtful gifts for her made out of wood, consider a wooden frame. Wooden frames complement any home décor, and they add a bit of rustic charm that will make the space feel cozy.

You can choose to fill the frame with a thoughtful photo, or just give the frame itself and allow her to fill it with whatever she wants. If you’re not going to fill the frame, make sure that you choose a common size. Some of the most common frame sizes include:

8.5” x 11”

11” x 14”

5” x 7”

16” x 20”

20” x 24”

Wood frames are exceptionally durable and will look great in her home for many years to come.

Wood Tree Swing

Are you looking for nostalgic wooden gifts for her? A wood tree swing is a great idea. She can hang the swing from a tree in her backyard and act like a child again.

Tree swings are a fun gift that can also be customized to make it even more special. For example, add her name or a saying to the seat of the swing.

You can also find bigger wooden swings with frames that can be placed anywhere in the backyard. These swings come at a higher price, but they are a beautiful, thoughtful gift that can last a lifetime if she takes care of it.

Some bigger wooden swings have two seats, so she can relax with a friend or a special someone.

Wood World Map

Does she love to travel? Maybe she has dreams of seeing the world, or perhaps she just has a thing for maps (many people collect them). A wooden map is a thoughtful idea for a gift.

Wood world maps come in various sizes, colors and designs, so you can find one that she’ll love. Some are big enough to cover an entire wall. Others are smaller and ideal for small corners or above desks.

The great thing about a wooden map versus a paper map is that it will last. She’ll be able to enjoy it for years to come. If you include pins, stickers or some other type of marker, she can mark off the places she visits across the world.

Wooden Docking Stations

If you’re looking for cool wooden gifts for her, a docking station is a great option. In addition, a docking station will give her a dedicated place to charge her phone and even store other personal items.

Docking stations usually have compartments, hooks and other components where you can store your keys, spare change, sunglasses, wallet and other small items.

A docking station can be placed on her nightstand, in her home office or on the kitchen counter. You can find them in a wide range of wood colors and styles.

Wooden Wine Tray

One of the more unique wood gift ideas for her is a wooden wine tray. If she’s a wine lover or entertains often, she will appreciate having a wine tray to serve drinks.

Wood trays can be personalized with unique designs or words, but you can also choose a simple design. You can find wood wine trays in a variety of colors and styles. Choose a size that will meet her needs.

Wood Serving Bowl

If you want personalized wood gifts for her, why not consider a wood serving bowl? Bowls can be customized to include her name or some other unique design of your choosing. You can buy one bowl or a set of bowls.

Serving bowls come in a variety of sizes and styles, so you’re sure to find one that she’ll love.

Finding the right gift is no easy task, especially if she’s someone who already has everything. However, these six wood gift ideas are ones that she’s sure to appreciate and enjoy for many years to come. The best part is that these are all gifts that she’ll actually enjoy and will look great in her home.