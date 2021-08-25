CBD vs. Antidepressants: How Do They Compare?

Depression is mental health that can affect anyone. The leading cause of depression is a build-up of stress because of work or losing a family member. The symptoms are panic attacks, sadness, a feeling of excess worry, and loss of interest in daily activities.

Doctors prescribe antidepressants to help with depression. Unfortunately, some common antidepressants, like selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), have severe side effects. So, some patients are turning to a natural antidepressant, CBD.

What is Cannabidiol (CBD)?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a product of the hemp and cannabis plant. This product contains little or no amounts of THC, depending on its source.

THC is the compound that causes hyperactivity in cannabis. You’ll not get high on CBD because it contains meager amounts of THC.

The CBD market is widely growing because of the health benefits of this natural product. It has become an essential ailment, and it treats chronic pain caused by arthritis and other conditions.

Epilepsy patients also use CBD oil to cure seizures, and it also treats anxiety and depression.

CBD products are available in different forms, as stated on this site https://zenbliss.ca/. The edibles like gummies and dried fruits are a safe and delicious way of taking CBD without leaving a taste of hemp oil in the mouth and without side effects like other pharmaceuticals.

How Antidepressants Work

Depression is a chemical imbalance, mainly because of serotonin deficiency. Antidepressants balance the chemicals that affect mood and emotions in your brain, called neurotransmitters.

The neurotransmitters in the body include serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine.

Antidepressants help to regulate the amounts of these neurotransmitters and also affect how they behave. For example, they help with depression by improving the mood, treating insomnia to give you enough sleep, and increasing your appetite.

Different antidepressants work differently with other people, and they might take a while to help you overcome depression symptoms. If the prescribed antidepressants don’t work after some weeks, you can get a different prescription from your doctor.

How Does CBD Help With Depression?

CBD acts as an antidepressant because it has similar effects as those of antidepressants in the human body.

CBD oil interacts with CB1 and CB2 receptors and increases levels of serotonin in the brain. However, it does not do so by increasing serotonin production but by blocking its usage in the neurons.

CBD reduces serotonin reabsorption into other neurons, which raises the levels of the neurotransmitter in the body. More serotonin helps with sleeping, appetite, and digestion.

Serotonin also regulates the amounts of dopamine produced, the hormone responsible for mood and happiness.

CBD vs. Antidepressants for Depression

Most people prefer CBD for treating depression because it is a natural ailment. Natural ailments have fewer side effects than pharmaceuticals. Some of the side effects you get from SSRIs are headaches, dizziness, diarrhea, restlessness, and insomnia.

Although these side effects go away as your body gets used to the drug, they might be severe in some people and stay for long.

Another severe side effect of antidepressants is suicidal thoughts in some people. That is quite dangerous because the medicine should help you feel better instead of causing worse problems.

Some antidepressants do not react well with over-the-counter medicines or even supplements. Also, these over-the-counter medications only treat depression and anxiety, unlike CBD, which has other health benefits.

CBD oil treats chronic pains from injuries or a condition, as it also works on your stress.

You will experience fewer side effects from CBD than from antidepressants. These side effects are likely to go away faster than those of pharmaceuticals. The side effects are also not severe.

Although CBD has many advantages over the human body, it might react differently to other people. This is because bodies have different chemical compositions. If you are under other medication, contact your doctor before taking CBD oil for depression.

Unlike antidepressants that take weeks to cure depression, CBD tends to act on the condition faster and more prolonged effects. It also cures anxiety, which occurs together with depression.

CBD can cure depression, but if you had already started taking antidepressants, you should not stop the medication because this product is not a replacement. However, your doctor will advise on how you can take the two together.

How to Take CBD

CBD occurs in many forms. You can take it orally, as tinctures, capsules, or oils. CBD tinctures show effects a few minutes after taking the product because it goes straight to the bloodstream and brain.

Edibles like dried fruits and gummies are the easiest ways of taking CBD. Other exciting forms of CBD are CBD coffee and tea, and you can also mix them into smoothies. CBD is also available in beauty products like topical and lip balms.

Buy CBD from A Certified Vendor

Do not buy CBD products from just any store. Instead, ensure you get them from a certified vendor and trustworthy brands. CBD is a delicate product to the body, and if it is not of good quality, it could cause severe problems.

Qualified vendors have their CBD tested by third-party labs, which determine the component in the product. Some products contain additional compounds like vitamins that could be allergic to you, so knowing what is in it is essential.

The side effects of CBD are different with different people, so don’t expect to feel what another person felt. However, the side effects should not be severe, and if they are, seek medical advice immediately.

If you are a beginner in CBD products, start with low doses. You can increase the quantity if the effects do not show but increase with moderate amounts. There is no definite dose for CBD oil, so it is advisable to contact a physician.

Final Words

Depression can be a devastating experience, but the good news is that there are remedies to it. Taking CBD helps to suppress the symptoms, alongside other benefits. However, if you were already taking antidepressants, do not stop when you started taking CBD.