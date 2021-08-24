Kate’s Real Food Introduces Best Flavor Yet – the Classic and Craveable Dark Chocolate Mint

Kate’s Real Food, named the “Best Little Energy Bar in America” by Forbes, and included in the Forbes 2020 holiday gift guide must-have list, is thrilled to announce the newest addition to the Kate’s lineup: the Dark Chocolate Mint Bar. Get ready to fuel your every adventure with this organic twist on your favorite classic flavor.

The organic honey combined with cacao add extra antioxidants to this amazing classic flavor, already being named as the favorite of fans who have tried it. “Honey is full of health-promoting antioxidants and may help fight inflammation, supporting natural immunity,” said Lauren Panoff, Registered Dietitian and MPH. “As part of their whole-food recipes, Kate’s uses honey as the primary sweetening agent in place of lower-quality sweeteners often used in similar products. Not only does honey have a long medicinal history, but it also gives Kate’s bars a delightfully subtle sweetness.”

The reviews are in, customers are raving about the new Dark Chocolate Mint Bar, and the massive amount of pre-order sales speak volumes. Like all Kate’s Real Food products, the Mint Bar is loaded with tasty USDA-certified organic ingredients, including cool peppermint extract,smooth dark chocolate, natural cacao powder, creamy peanut butter, and certified gluten-free oats. It also includes organic, dried bits of cacao beans, adding texture to the bar with chocolate in a pure, unaltered form. Cacao not only packs a chocolatey punch, but it’s also an excellent source of fiber, iron, antioxidants, and magnesium. A small dose of peppermint adds a light burst of flavor to the bar that can also aid in digestion and provide headache relief.

Kate’s makes seven delicious energy bars with real, premium, whole ingredients, and no artificial sweeteners. Each one is USDA-certified organic, gluten free, non-GMO, and sweetened with organic honey. Other Kate’s flavors include Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate Cherry & Almond, Peanut Butter Hemp & Flax, Mango Coconut, Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate, and Lemon Coconut & Ginger.

The Dark Chocolate Mint Bar is available nationally at REI, Amazon, and KatesRealFood.com.