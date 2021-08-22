Teens Can Earn Volunteer-Service Hours With Libraries’ Online Advisory Councils

This fall, Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will offer fun, online programs specifically designed for high school-age teens in grades 9 through 12.

In September, the programs will be either live-streamed via Webex or pre-recorded videos. Registration is required for the live-streamed programs only. An email with the link for the Webex meeting will be sent to all who register on FBCL’s online virtual calendar.

To register for a live-streamed program or to view the how-to videos, go to the Fort Bend County Libraries website – www.fortbend.lib.tx.us – click on the “Classes and Events” tab, select “Virtual Programs,” and find the virtual program on the dates listed.

Young Adult Advisory Councils

“YA Advisory Council” – Tuesday, September 14, 4:00-5:00 pm; Wednesday, September 15, 4:00-5:00 pm; Tuesday, September 21, 4:00-4:40 pm; or Wednesday, September 22, 4:00-5:00 pm.

This event will be live-streamed via Webex at the scheduled time. Teens can earn volunteer-service hours by expressing ideas, organizing upcoming activities, and suggesting new programs and books that would be of interest to young adults at the library. Registration is required.

Young Adult Book Clubs

“YA Book Club”– Wednesday, September 8, 4:00-5:00 pm

This event will be live-streamed via Webex at the scheduled time. This month, readers will discuss Replica, written by Lauren Oliver. This book selection is in print and on OverDrive; call George Memorial Library to check availability of additional print copies. Registration is required.

Sienna Subtext: Graphic Novel & Animé Club— Thursday, September 9, 4:00-5:00 pm.

This event will be live-streamed via Webex at the scheduled time. The book to be discussed is Skyward, Vol 1: My Low-G Life, created by Joe Henderson. This title is available in print; call the Sienna Branch Library to check availability of additional print copies. Registration is required.

Heavy Inks Graphic Novels Book Club— Saturday, September 18, 11:00 am-12:00 noon.

This event will be live-streamed via Webex at the scheduled time. The book to be discussed is The Dark Phoenix Saga, created by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. This title is available in print; call George Memorial Library to check on availability of additional print copies. Registration is required.

“YA Book Club”– Wednesday, September 22, 4:00-5:00 pm.

This event will be live-streamed via Webex at the scheduled time. This month, readers will discuss Buried Beneath the Baobab Tree, written by Adaobi Nwaubani. This title is available in print and on OverDrive; call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library to check on availability of additional print copies Registration is required.

Research Database Series

“Exploring Databases: NewsBank Spanish and World Access” – Wednesday,September 1.

This video tutorial will introduce two online resources offered by FBCL. “Acceda Noticias” from NewsBank provides full-text access to Spanish-language newspapers, magazines, and newswires from the U.S. and around the world including Argentina, Chile, Columbia, Mexico, Peru, and Spain. “NewsBank World Access” provides a comprehensive collection of reliable news sources covering a wide array of topics and issues from around the world. Resources also include the Houston Chronicle and collected Special Reports on current events.

“Exploring Databases: Opposing Viewpoints” – Friday,September 17.

In this video tutorial, learn more about the Opposing Viewpoints database. This resource provides viewpoint articles, topic overviews, statistics, primary documents, links to websites, and full-text magazine and newspaper articles for information on social issues and current events.

Technology Feature

“Deepfakes & Shallowfakes” – Wednesday, September 15.

This video provides a basic introduction to Deepfake and Shallowfake technology. Library staff discuss the positive and negative implications of the technology, offer a brief explanation of how it works, and suggest solutions to its challenges.

Young Adult Crafts & Hobbies

YA “Beginners’ Guide to Houseplants” – Tuesday, September 7.

This virtual activity will be a pre-recorded video; it will NOT be in person. Learn how to select and care for beginner-friendly plants.

The activities are free and open to the public. Registration is required for the live-streamed Webex sessions only; a link to the Webex session will be emailed to participants who register. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Virtual Programs,” and find the program on the date indicated. For more information, call the Fort Bend County Libraries’ Communications Office (281-633-4734).