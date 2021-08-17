Benefits of Forming an LLC in Ohio

The Buckeye State of Ohio provides not only a favorable business environment, but also financial assistance and business incentives to assist small and medium-sized businesses in growing and expanding. In Ohio, you can register a start-up company in the famed Columbus Region, which is home to global megabrands such as Victoria’s Secret and Honda. Ohio is ranked third in terms of business climate and ninth in terms of logistics hotspots. Advanced Energy and Environmental Technologies, Agriculture and Food Processing, Motor Vehicle and Parts Manufacturing, Distribution and Logistics, Aerospace and Aviation, and Bioscience and Bio-products are some of the state’s key industries.

The availability of a dedicated and skilled workforce, strong transportation infrastructure, and a variety of business incentives is one of the reasons why Ohio has over 940,000 businesses registered. The business climate drives the need to register new businesses in Ohio, and the private sector now employs over 921,000 people, accounting for nearly 50.4 percent of the non-farm workforce.

SALIENT BENEFITS OF CORPORATION OR LLC

Corporation

Tax incentives & Credits: If you register a new company in Ohio, you will benefit from:

– No state corporate income tax

– No inventory tax

– No personal property tax

Aside from that, you can take advantage of the various tax breaks available, such as the Ohio Job Creation Tax Credit. As part of this program, you can receive a refundable tax credit if you create at least 10 new jobs within three years.

Taxation at the source: If you incorporate a new company in Ohio as a S corporation, the corporation or firm will not be subject to income tax. Instead, the corporation’s profit or loss will be distributed to the stockholders.

Independent Life: One of the most notable benefits of a S Corporation in Ohio is its independence. The death or incapacity of a stockholder has no effect on the business’s operations.

LLC

Loan Programs: If you form a limited liability company in the state of Ohio, you may be eligible for various forms of financial assistance, such as loan programs. Some of the most well-known loan programs are as follows:

– Guaranteed Loans for Business and Industry (USDA) – 166 Direct Loans (Development Services Agency)

– Certified Development Company, a loan program under Section 504 of the Internal Revenue Code (SBA)

– Standard 7(a) Loan Guarantee (Small Business Administration)

– Grants for Rural Business Development and Opportunity (USDA) – Grants for Community Connect (USDA) – Community Development Program (Ohio Development Services Agency)

Limited Liability: If you incorporate a new business in Ohio as an LLC, you will have limited liability protection. This means that claimants may sue the LLC rather than the owner or investors.

Profit Distribution Flexibility: An LLC has the advantage of being able to choose different methods of profit distribution.

BUSINESS INCENTIVES

In Ohio, there are a number of business incentive programs available to small and medium-sized businesses and start-ups. Let’s take a look at some of the best programs in Ohio.

Ohio Enterprise Zone Program (OEZ): Municipal and county governments administer the Ohio Enterprise Zone Program. If you incorporate a new company in Ohio EZ, you will be able to take advantage of the program’s real and personal property tax exemptions. You can also take advantage of tax breaks, particularly for non-retail projects, as well as corporate franchise tax breaks. There are two types of Enterprise Zones: Distress Based (Full Authority Zones) and Non-Distress Based (Limited Authority Zones). Additional Information

Ohio New Markets Tax Credit Program: The Ohio New Markets Tax Credit Program offers tax breaks to businesses located in low-income neighbourhoods. A start-up company in Ohio can also get loans that are below-market, flexible, or non-traditional for their projects. Additional Information

ARE THERE ANY DISADVANTAGES OF INCORPORATING IN OHIO?

Ohio has one of the best business environments in the country, as well as a variety of funding and incentive programs that you can take advantage of when forming a new corporation there. Is there anything less than ideal? There’s only a few of them! The disadvantages are mostly limited to the type of business entity you form. An LLC, for example, can be dissolved if one of its members dies or the company goes bankrupt. Furthermore, the incorporation process may result in a higher overall tax burden for the company.