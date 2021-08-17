What damages can I recover in a personal injury claim?

If you have been injured through the fault or negligence of someone else, you’ll want to have highly qualified and experienced Eugene, OR, personal injury lawyers on your side. When it comes to personal injury cases, time is of the essence. Comprehensive medical attention, as well as legal consultation, should occur as soon as possible.

The negative effects of an injury can last long after any visible signs have healed. When you have the right legal team working in your corner, you can expect reasonable compensation for your injuries, suffering, and losses. In the event of serious or fatal accidents, compensation for damages cannot bring a loved one back, or reverse health issues, but it can help families to move on and be more likely to enjoy a fulfilling life.

Personal Injury Claims – Understanding the Different Types of Damages

The most important thing to remember when considering a personal injury claim is that it’s vital to seek help. It is advisable to meet with experienced Eugene, OR personal injury lawyers right away. You will also want to undergo a medical examination as soon as possible. The information gleaned from such examinations will help the courts determine the extent and scope of your loss and calculate the appropriate compensation for your damages.

The way that personal injury damages are calculated can sometimes seem confusing. Here, we will break down the process so that readers may better understand what damages can be recovered through a personal injury claim. To increase your understanding, we can start with an explanation of the three broad types of damages often associated with personal injury claims.

Let’s take a closer look at the three different types of damages and how these categories may affect your overall settlement:

Economic Damages – these are awarded based on the actual loss and expenses that occur because of the injury. Sometimes referred to as Special Damages, this category includes things such as past and future medical expenses, and loss of income or wages due to an inability to work. This category can also include loss of future income if your injuries preclude you from returning to work or you will have to work in a diminished capacity. Also included in this category is compensation for any loss of real property such as a vehicle or personal items that are destroyed in an accident or other incident. Lastly, the cost of funerals and burials is also considered when determining a victim’s Economic Damages.

Non-Economic Damages – this type of damages is a bit more subjective than Economic Damages. Included in this category are things such as pain and suffering, a decrease in one’s quality of life, and emotional distress. For example, if you are involved in an accident that causes significant scarring, Non-Economic Damages may be awarded because of the lifelong difficulties and changes to one’s life such an injury may cause. Additionally, if you are unable to continue a physical relationship with your spouse, you can receive compensation for that type of loss. The loss of a limb or the loss of use of a body part is another consideration that is taken into account when Non-Economic Damages are calculated. Essentially, this type of loss is defined as anything resulting from an accident or incident that will contribute to or cause a decrease in a person’s ability to care for oneself or lead a full and productive life.

Punitive Damages – in certain cases, a judge may award something known as Punitive Damages. These damages occur when the person at fault has acted in an egregious or malicious manner. If the incident or accident was intentional or due to gross incompetence or negligence, the awarding of such damages will be considered. While these damages must be asked for in the initial complaint, they typically require a second trial to determine the appropriateness of the request as well as the appropriate amount of damages. Because of the sometimes lengthy and complex process, working with experienced Eugene, OR, personal injury lawyers is key. While the second trial will not need to prove fault, the entire process could take some time from start to finish. The main difference between other damages and Punitive Damages is the intent of the compensation. While Economic and Non-Economic Damages are awarded in an attempt to correct the loss and make the victim whole again, Punitive Damages are in place to punish the perpetrator of the incident while also benefiting the victim.

Choosing the Right Legal Team for Your Personal Injury Claim

As you are now more familiar with the types of damages that can be awarded through a personal injury claim, it is probably clear just how important choosing the right legal team is for a successful resolution of your case. Without competent representation, you may miss out on receiving all of the compensation which you are due.

A debilitating or fatal incident can permanently alter the lives of an entire family, not just the victim. Because of the wide-reaching effects that such an event can have, it makes sense to pursue all corrective options available to you. The purpose of awarding damages through a personal injury claim is to help make the victim whole. This means that any permanent losses or negative changes in their abilities should be rectified as much as possible. In the case of fatal accidents, it is true that no amount of money can return a loved one. But damages can help to ease the lifelong difficulties that survivors may experience.

With the right team on your side, you are more likely to recover from your accident financially, medically, and emotionally. The return to a full and happy life can be possible. And in the case of gross negligence or malicious intent, further payments can be made to the victim as a way to punish the perpetrator while also benefiting the victim.

Fighting for What You Deserve

After an accident, you may feel despondent and unsure of what to do. This is especially the case when you have lost a loved one. Unfortunately, there are many people who may attempt to take advantage of you during this time. If you or a loved one has been involved in a personal injury accident or incident, it is highly recommended that you seek immediate legal representation. Insurance agencies will often encourage victims and their families to settle for compensation that is well below what is deserved.

Choosing the right legal team to fight for you can make the difference between feeling lost and hopeless and getting your life back together. Nothing can erase the incident, but the awarding of appropriate damages can help to lessen its effects. Don’t allow an insurance company to pressure you into making a settlement before you fully understand the extent of your injuries and losses.

The best legal firms will be there for you, fighting to make sure that you receive the compensation that you deserve. Please take the time to make the right decision for you and your family and work with experienced Eugene, OR, personal injury lawyers for your personal injury claim. You’ll be glad you did!