Comptroller Glenn Hegar Distributes $1.07 Billion in Monthly Sales Tax Revenue to Local Governments

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.07 billion in local sales tax allocations for August, 17.4 percent more than in August 2020.

These allocations are based on sales made in June by businesses that report tax monthly and on sales made in April, May and June by quarterly filers.

LOCAL SALES TAX ALLOCATIONS (Aug. 2021) Recipient Aug. 2021

Allocations Change from

Aug. 2020 Year-to-date

Change Cities $692.5M ↑16.2% ↑12.4% Transit Systems $223.5M ↑18.5% ↑10.3% Counties $62.1M ↑15.2% ↑5.6% Special Purpose Taxing Districts $88.5M ↑26.1% ↑15.4% Total $1.07B ↑17.4% ↑11.7%