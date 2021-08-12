Texas State Library and Archives Commission Announces New Commissioner David Iglesias

The Office of the Governor has announced a new appointment to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC), effective immediately. Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Commissioner David Iglesias, with a term to expire September 2021.

The Texas State Library and Archives Commission is the governing board of the agency with which it shares a name. The Commission ensures that the agency effectively and conscientiously pursues its mission to provide citizens access to the information they need to lead informed, productive and fulfilled lives.

“My legal background emphasizes the importance of maintaining and archiving important documents,” said Iglesias. “I also come from a family of public educators, so I have a deep commitment to libraries, to supporting librarians and to assisting the public in having ready access to books and information.”

Commissioner Iglesias of Tyler is trial lawyer specializing in constitutional law. A native East Texan, he is a graduate of Austin College and earned his Juris Doctor from the Texas Tech University School of Law. Previously, he served as a law clerk to United States District Judge Sam R. Cummings, who presided over the Lubbock, Abilene and San Angelo Divisions of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas. His firm, Iglesias Law, represents counties, law enforcement officers, elected officials, school districts and businesses in state and federal courts across Texas. In addition to the working with the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, Commissioner Iglesias serves on the boards of directors of the Hispanic Leadership Alliance, the Tyler ISD Foundation and UT Health Tyler. He is also the chairman of the Audit Committee of the University of Texas at Tyler and is heavily involved in teaching ESL and civics through his church.

“The staff of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission welcome Commissioner Iglesias and look forward to benefiting from his impressive experience in public affairs and civic engagement,” said TSLAC Director and Librarian Mark Smith.

Iglesias replaces former Commissioner Larry G. Holt of College Station, who resigned May 24.