Richmond Man Arrested for Possession of Child Pornography

By George Slaughter

A 57-year-old Richmond man has been arrested on charges of possession of child pornography, with additional charges pending further investigation.

Steven Ray Herman was arrested following a multi-agency investigation. On July 29, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC)/Human Trafficking Unit executed a search warrant in Rosenberg as part of that investigation. Deputies worked with the Texas Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Marshals, and the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.

Herman was already on the Texas Sex Offender Registration List for previous offenses in California.

“It’s deeply troubling when someone is in possession of this kind of imagery,” Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan said in a statement. “We are grateful for the collaborative investigative work of our ICAC detectives, county and state prosecutors, and U.S. Marshals and Deputies for making it their mission to capture this online predator. Their actions help protect children in our communities.”

Anyone who suspects instances of child sexual exploitation is asked to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children hotline at 1-800-843-5678.