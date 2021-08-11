5 Tips to take care of Succulents at Home

Succulents are lovely delights of a garden, home, or event. They mesmerize everyone with their colorful appearance, adorable feel, and cooling sensation. There are unlimited ways to add succulents to your home or office décor.

Do you have succulents at your place, or are you planning to keep some? We are providing an exclusive guide that is focused on caring for succulents at home.

We provide you with effective tips, tricks, and hacks that you can implement in your day-to-day life. In this way, you can truly enjoy a succulent-keeping experience while enjoying all the heartwarming bliss.

| If you want to buy top-notch succulents for sale, choose those that are low-maintenance and grown using great care. They must not have any pest infestation. By the end of this write-up, we will mention some adorable types of succulent plants that are extremely low-maintenance.

1) Expose them to daylight

Whether you grow succulents in pots, soil, or terrariums, it is mandatory to provide them adequate sunlight. It would boost their growth and sustain their chlorophyll production, thus maintaining their natural hues.

Generally, they need exposure to mild sunlight for 6 hours per day. If you keep them in the dark, their colors will turn dull and less attractive.

2) Water them regularly

We all know we don’t need to water succulents very often since they can store them. It doesn’t mean we should leave them to dehydrate, turn rubbery, and become flaccid. Applying irrigation weekly would do just great. In this way, their natural swollen shape and turgor pressure will be maintained.

Do not overwater the plants as they could become squishy. Keep in mind that during summer, succulents need more water than in winter.

3) Maintain their Cleanliness

Since succulent plants help keep our environment clean by absorbing toxins and stale air, we have to clean their dust regularly. Cleaning them would add more beauty to our place and also keep the succulents fresh and lively.

4) Choose the Right Soil

A soil that is the perfect mix of different textures combined to nourish succulents is a perfect choice. Don’t forget to fertilize it for optimum succulent growth. The drainage capacity of the soil should be fine. You can use a mix of peat, perlite, sand, etc.

5) Do away with Bugs

Bugs are bad pests that damage your lovely succulents. Get rid of them by regular inspection and use of natural insecticides. Apply rubbing alcohol to kill insect pests and their eggs. Before buying succulents, check that there are no symptoms of pest attack on the plant body.

Top Succulents that are easiest to manage at home

No doubt, almost all succulents are easy to manage. Whether you choose to place them inside your home or at the workplace, they don’t cost you bucks. Also, they don’t require regular irrigation, fertilization, or exposure to sunlight.

Some of the best succulents you can keep at home without hassle involve Aloe vera, Haworthia, Crassula, Aeonium, Jade, Portulaca, Cactus, and Lithops.

Keep Calm and Grow Succulents!🌵