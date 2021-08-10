What The Future Holds for Flexible Packaging

The revolution in digital printing technologies continues to provide solid benefits for many companies looking for the optimal packaging strategy. Choices in flexible packaging continue to grow and incorporate valuable refinements in available features. These include a better selection of sustainable materials in the areas of films. Recyclable polyethylene films are easy on the environment and they also utilize high-barrier structures that excel at product protection.

With smart flexible packaging, there is also the possibility of personalizing packaging with an advanced use of QR codes. The benefits of this approach are numerous:

The ability to trace a product through the supply chain

The option for security alerts

The increase in customer safety

The ability to engage customers with narratives

The enhanced customization of packaging

The future holds more and better choices for sustainable and affordable packaging. This also comes with eco-improvements and photo-quality graphics that look good on the shelf and the computer screen.

The convenience of Flexible Packaging

The optimal use of packaging is a necessity for all types of businesses and is especially useful for small and medium-sized companies. By maximizing the efficient use of space, flexible packaging reduces product waste and transportation costs. Combined with digital printing, which makes print on demand without the cost of plate or set up fees possible, a company can more easily manage inventory. There is less need to plan far ahead and store unsustainable quantities in a warehouse.

A company also has many options for proper sizing as well as the format of the packaging. This adds to convenience in beneficial ways and supports a wide range of industries:

Child-resistant packaging for cosmetics and supplements

Frozen food packaging for small business

Custom mylar bags for snacks and perishables

Stand up pouches for bakery products

Lay flat pouches for jerky and lawn and garden products

Roll stock for bars and packaged snacks

To make the packaging more attractive, features such as metallic effects, collage and mosaic can enhance the look of the product. There is also the option for different types of zippers, resealable bags and hanging possibilities. All of this adds to the appeal of flexible packaging.

Fast Turnaround Times For Manufacturing

Things happen fast in many retail industries, so it is helpful to build some flexibility into the manufacturing process. Low minimum orders allow a company to go to market in just a few days, as opposed to the 6-8 weeks for traditional printing techniques. Through this process, companies submit art online, make adjustments as needed, get approval and begin production. From this point, the time frame for shipping is as little as five days for roll stock and 15 days for other packaging.

Once, the artwork is in the system, changes happen even faster. This allows a company to change product lines, engage in seasonal promotions and add customized QR codes with little hassle and minimal delays. The future of flexible packaging includes refinements in multiple areas: increased affordability, enhanced sustainability, improved adaptability and quicker production times. Now is the moment to learn more about the benefits of digital printing and flexible packaging.