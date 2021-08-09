States Where Sports Betting Is Legal

Introduction

While gambling is a practice as old as civilization itself, it has been outlawed by many governments throughout its colorful history. Here you’ll find a brief breakdown of sports betting legality by state. If you’re thinking of betting on sports, you’ll want to make sure you’re following the law while doing it.

Arkansas

While in-state college teams are prohibited and you can only wager in-person, sports betting is legal in Arkansas as of July 1st, 2019, and is regulated by the Arkansas Racing Commission.

Colorado

Sports betting was legalized at licensed sports operators in Colorado on May 1st, 2020. You can place wager in-person and online, with no meaningful prohibitions holding bettors in this state back.

Delaware

As of June 5th, 2018, Delaware offers single-game in-person betting across three casinos in the state. Online options are expected to follow but aren’t in place yet. You also can’t bet on in-state college teams.

Illinois

Legalized on March 9th, 2020, Illinois has passed a bill allowing both in-person and online betting. The venues need to be licensed, of course, and you can’t wager on minor leagues or in-state college teams.

Indiana

Sports betting was legalized in Indiana on the 1st of September 2019. You can wager on college and pro sports but not e-sports or high school sports, and college athletics is also prohibited. Prop betting is also disallowed.

Iowa

Iowa sports betting arrived in the state on August 15th, 2019. In-person and mobile wagers are all permitted, as are many college sports but in-state college athletics and prop betting are off the table.

Mississippi

Two casinos facilitated the first sports bets in Mississippi on the 1st of August 2018. Mobile wagering isn’t permitted yet, only in-person action; otherwise, there are no other important prohibitions.

Michigan

Detroit facilitated legal betting after the Lawful Sports Betting Act was signed into law in 2020. You can wager in-person and through online websites, and you can wager on college contests with no notable prohibitions.

Montana

Legalized in March 2020, you can only bet in person with no notable prohibitions.

Nevada

You can bet in-person and online in Nevada with no meaningful restrictions. Nevada has a long history of regulating its gambling and sports betting, making it a model for other states to follow.

New Hampshire

Celebrated by its Governor’s wager on the New England Patriots, New Hampshire now allows online betting but restricts in-state college contests.

New Jersey

In-person and online betting is permitted as of 2018 but you can’t wager on in-state college teams or collegiate events.

New York

Accepts in-person wagers and is working on providing statewide online sports betting. No betting is allowed on in-state college teams, as usual.

Oregon

After a long hiatus, Oregon has allowed in-person and online wagering. Sportsbooks operated by the Oregon Lottery restrict in-state colleges.

Pennsylvania

With no meaningful prohibitions, Pennsylvania allows in-person and online betting from November 2018.

Virginia

The Commonwealth of Virginia allowed sports betting in January 2021, excluding college and youth sports.