Questions to Ask Before Choosing the Best Electricity Plan for Your Business

When you look for an electricity plan for your business, you will likely find several good options to choose from in your locality. As the electricity industry is deregulated in Australia, you have all the freedom to choose and switch between different electricity plans and providers.

However, before choosing an electricity plan for your business, there are specific questions that you must address.

Does The Plan Offer Variable Rate or Fixed Rate?

If you are working on a modest budget and are not in a place to spend much on the electricity supply for your business, it is wise to choose a plan that comes with fixed-rate contracts. And, the fixed-rate contract may span up to 12 or 24 months.

However, if you have a flexible budget in hand, you can choose an electricity plan with variable-rate. As these rates can change based on the movement in the market, this plan may cost less when you look at it over the long term. However, the catch in this is, the rate can dramatically oscillate during different months.

So, before choosing an electricity plan, think about how well your business is faring, how much you can afford to keep aside for electricity, and whether it will help you in the long run.

How Long Is The Contract Term?

If you decide to pick the fixed-rate plan, you also have to determine how long of a contract you need. You can either choose from programs that are locked in for years or the ones that are renewed regularly.

Before choosing the plan, you must get to know the benefits of each type. For instance, when it comes to long-term plans, sometimes they may come with higher early termination fees.

On the other hand, though short-term plans offer immense financial flexibility and independence, you may have to face unpredictable electricity rates every month. Luckily, online comparison tools come in as a saviour.

What features or incentives does the plan come with?

When it comes to features, there is a vast difference between basic electricity plans and the ones that come with special incentives.

From 100% renewable energy to bill credits, consumer incentives, and more, there are plenty of Easter eggs in electricity plans.

If you are running an energy-conscious business, you will probably be looking for electricity plans with renewable or green electricity percentages.

If you are not the one with a green thumb, you can still enjoy various other benefits like bill credits, gift cards, veterans’ discounts, active military offers, and more. However, figuring out which electricity plan offers the best incentives may take up a lot of time and energy.

Do you want to go all out and pick your electricity plan without external help? If yes, then use a reliable comparison site to compare plans, address concerns and choose the one with the best features.