Local Agencies Unite in Effort to Locate Missing Persons

Attend Missing in Harris County Day, Saturday, August 7

For those with missing loved ones and those who would advocate for them, an annual event August 7th in Houston is the place to be for resources, awareness, and more.

August 7, 2021, is Missing in Harris County Day (MIHCD). To celebrate and commemorate this occasion, local, state and national agencies with a mission to find missing persons ask you to attend Missing in Harris County Day on Saturday, August 7th, from 10 AM to 3 PM at The Children’s Assessment Center, 2500 Bolsover Street, Houston, TX 77005. MIHCD’s mission is to help those with missing loved ones make connections that can help bring the missing home.

Families and friends of missing persons as well as interested members of the community are encouraged to attend the event to learn how to navigate the missing persons system. Agencies at the event to assist families and friends of missing persons include social service agencies and various missing persons networks, such as Texas Center for the Missing.

The event will feature:

Local law enforcement agencies accepting missing persons reports and updates from families of the missing

TrainedDNA collection specialists collecting voluntary family reference DNA cheek swabs to upload into a missing persons database

Bilingual guides assisting all attendees in the completion of a missing persons report or directing attendees to resources

Private roundtable discussion for family members with a missing loved one

Panel discussions addressing missing persons issues and more!

Families or friends should plan to bring information to the event for data entry or information updates in the national missing persons database, including:

Photos of the missing with identifying features (e.g., tattoos or birthmarks) or personal items (e.g., favorite earrings or shirt)

X-rays, dental or medical records

Police reports or other identifying documents that can be scanned and placed on file

Two biological relatives from the mother’s side of the missing loved one to voluntarily submit DNA samples, if desired More information is available at: http://centerforthemissing.org/missing-in-harris-county-day/ .

Attendees are welcome to wear memorial t-shirts and bring posters, photos, or literature to display to commemorate their missing loved ones on the “Wall of the Missing.” The “Wall of the Missing” is a centralized location at the event for all attendees to view missing persons information. Documents placed on the board will not be returned after the event.