reVision Houston FC holds final soccer game of the season and send-off party after to celebrate

A record 23 students and soccer players will be first-generation college students

WHAT: reVision Houston FC (Football Club) will play a final soccer game (Under 23 match) against Texas International before a record 23 refugee students, mostly from Africa, head off to pursue higher education as first-generation college students, where they will play soccer, further their studies and be empowered for a brighter future. This accomplishment is even more impressive when you realize that many of these young men were on a risky path in school prior to joining the team.

reVision’s soccer team has gained national renown for its program, spearheaded by reVision CEO Charles Rotramel. This year, the team excelled at both the state and regional levels, surpassing all expectations. After the game, there will be a festive send off for the players with food, beverages and lots of love and support.

WHO: Soccer players for reVision FC, along with coaches Charles Rotramel, James Garcia-Prats, Kristhiam Mercado and other supporters

WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 8 at 3 p.m. (soccer game); Send-off party to follow at approximately 4:45 p.m. (Media invited to both)

WHERE: Roane Park, 1440 Turtle Creek Dr., Missouri City, TX, 77489

MORE: Colleges to be attended by reVision players include:

Angelina College, Lufkin TX

Central Christian College, McPherson KS

Keystone College, Factoryville PA

Houston Community College, Houston TX

Paul Quinn College, Dallas TX

State Fair Community College, Sedalia MO

Texas College, Tyler TX

University of Houston at Victoria, Victoria TX

Texas A&M International, Laredo TX

On reVision FC:

Most of the teenage players were born in refugee camps in Africa and arrived in this country with nothing, save a few phrases in English – “Hello” “How are you?” “Where is the food?” – and the yearning for a better life.

Here, they encountered a different kind of struggle: New languages and unfamiliar cultures, classrooms where they are bullied for their accent and skin color, hardscrabble apartment complexes where street gangs fish for fresh recruits. But one thing has remained constant. From Africa to America, they have found ways to keep playing soccer.

In the beautiful game, they discovered strength and self-confidence. In this team, which came together almost by accident, they forged a brotherhood. In their stories, they offer a glimpse into the challenges confronted by refugee children – who, in 2016, made up about 44 percent of those resettled in this country. – Monica Rhor, USA Today, 12-7-18