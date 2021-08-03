Cullinan Park Conservancy Announces 2021 Photo Contest

Photo Left: 2020 1st Place in the Bird Category “Hunting for Breakfast“ by Mike Cassity of Sugar Land; Photo Center: 2020 1st Place in the Wildlife Category, “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” by Tracey Woodard of Houston; Photo Right: 2020 Youth 2nd Place in the Wildlife Category, “Hoverfly on Buttonbush” by Anika Patel of Sugar Land

Cullinan Park Conservancy (CPC) invites photographers of all levels to submit photos to its annual photo contest. The contest is held in conjunction with the Conservancy’s fifth annual “Picnic for the Park” luncheon to be held on Friday, October 22 at River Pointe Church in Richmond. The deadline for photo contest submission is Friday, September 24 to allow time for judging as the winners will be announced at the luncheon.

“We had 258 amazing entries in the Photo contest in 2020, but we expect to surpass that this year. We’ve had a surge in park visitors as more and more families discover Cullinan. Many people coped with the pandemic by spending more time outdoors, and Cullinan is a fabulous place for nature exploration and photography,” said Cullinan Park Conservancy President Robbin Mallett.

Photographers may submit up to five total photos in the following categories: birds, wildlife, flora (trees, flowers, plants), landscape and photographer’s choice. To encourage young photographers, the Conservancy has an “18 and under” category so youth and teenagers can be judged with their peers.

There is no fee to participate, and winners will receive both bragging rights and prizes. Anyone is eligible to participate, but photographs must be taken at Joseph S. and Lucie H. Cullinan Park, just north of Sugar Land Regional Airport on Highway 6 in Sugar Land. The photos may be taken at any time of year.

For full details and Contest Rules, please visit www.cullinanparkconservancy.org/Contest.

The Conservancy was created in 2010 to advocate for, enhance and protect the natural beauty of the 754- acre Cullinan Park. Located in Sugar Land, Cullinan Park is one of the largest nature parks in the greater Houston area with two lakes, miles of shady pedestrian-only hiking trails and abundant wildlife.