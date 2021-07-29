A growing pup needs the best dog food possible. In order to form stronger muscles, joints, and bones, plus build healthy digestion and immune responses, their daily diet needs to be full of nutritious food. Not to mention, healthy puppies tend to have healthy skin and coats. And, your puppy needs almost twice the calories and nutrients than when they’re an adult. Here is the best dog food for a growing pup.

Puppy Nutrition

First, it’s important to know what your puppy needs in order to buy them the best food possible. Of course, you’ll always want to consult with your puppy’s veterinarian to make sure your pup doesn’t have intolerances or allergies, as well as to get their expert opinion on what your dog needs.

However, there are some nutrition facts about puppies and their diets. For example, higher protein is essential in a puppy’s diet, because it supports their growth and development. Fat content can help increase the calories, and is a great way to help your pup absorb vitamins, plus it promotes healthy brain function.

A puppy doesn’t really need carbohydrates, but it’s okay to choose a food that has carbohydrates, along with vitamins and minerals. Keep in mind that a puppy can switch to adult food once they’ve reached 80% of their expected size. For some breeds, this means feeding puppy food for up to 16 months.

The Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) recommends a minimum of 22% of protein and 8% of fat for puppies. So in order to meet those recommendations, choose a food that offers these percentages, or close to them. Look for high-quality puppy food that is made with real animal protein, and has a higher fat content. Also, make sure the calories per cup fit the requirements that your dog needs based on their age and weight.

Wet or Dry: Which Dog Food Is Best?

As long as the food follows the proper guidelines for puppy nutrition, and has gotten the approval of your dog’s veterinarian, you can choose either dry or wet food.

Dry dog food tends to be more affordable compared to wet food. It’s also less messy, and is easier to serve the correct sized portions. It also has a longer shelf life, and can help dogs with their dental health (although you should always get regular teeth cleanings for your pup).

However, dry food also tends to have higher carbohydrate content. It can also be hard for smaller breed puppies to chew.. Wet food is easier to chew and swallow, and is also a great option for picky eaters. It also has higher water content, which is great if you find that your pup doesn’t drink as much water as they should on a regular basis. And, fat and protein are higher in most wet foods. So, if your puppy requires a higher calorie, protein, or fat diet, wet food will be the best option.

Overall, both dry and wet puppy food have their pros and cons, and there is no right or wrong answer on what you should choose for your pup.

Best Dog Food For A Growing Pup

Now that you know why your puppy should be eating puppy food and not adult dog food, let’s talk about the best dog food options for a growing pup.

Wellness Complete Health Puppy Food

The Wellness Complete Health Puppy Food is a great dry food option for growing pups. With simple ingredients (including deboned chicken, oatmeal, and peas), it’s high in protein and has plenty of vitamins and nutrients.

This dog food is also great for all sizes and breeds, so you can feel safe feeding this to even your smallest or largest puppy.

Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Small Breed Puppy Food

Looking for some puppy food for your small breed? The Blue Buffalo Life Protection Small Breed Puppy Food is what you’re looking for. Made with chicken as the first ingredients, plus brown rice and chicken fat, it’s another high protein option.

Also, this food is fortified with calcium, phosphorus, and other essential vitamins to encourage strong bones, joints, and teeth. Plus, the food also contains DHA (for healthy brain and eye development), Omega 3 and 6 fatty acids, and doesn’t contain corn, wheat, or soy.

The kibble was created with smaller dogs and jaws in mind as well, so this isn’t a good choice for larger breeds.

Purina Pro Plan Puppy Food

Looking for a more affordable puppy food option? Purina Pro Plan Puppy Food fits the nutritional needs that puppies have, without breaking the bank. Keep in mind that it does contain wheat and by-products, but these ingredients aren’t dangerous or harmful for your dog if they don’t have any intolerances.

This food does have live probiotics and antioxidants, and is fortified with calcium. It also doesn’t contain any artificial colors or flavors.

This puppy food is a bit bigger, and the kibbles may not be best suitable for super small puppies. However, medium and bigger breeds will be able to eat the food with ease.

Merrick Grain Free Wet Puppy Food

Merrick Grain Free Wet Puppy Food is a great wet food option. Because it is grain free, you’ll need to consult with your dog’s veterinarian to make sure it contains all the nutrients your puppy needs.

Made with real chicken, sweet potato, apples, and peas, this food is nutritious and high in vitamins and minerals, plus has a high moisture content. This food is not very high in protein though, so keep that in mind. However, it is high in vitamins, minerals, and DHA, which are essential for growing pups.

The food is made to be like chunks with gravy, so it can be incredibly messy. But it has the perfect bite sized food for both small and large puppies.

The Best Dog Food Options For Growing Puppies

Overall, there are many great dog food options for puppies. The key is to find the food that your puppy will enjoy and benefit from the most. However, this list is a great place to start with finding the best option for you and your puppy’s needs.