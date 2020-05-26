8 Ways to Help Improve Your Dog’s Hair and Skin

One of the responsibilities of dog owners is to keep their dogs happy and healthy. It means providing them with enough exercise, good quality food, and proper care.

Generally, a dog’s health can be seen just by looking at its coat, which should be clean and shiny always. If your dog’s hair is healthy, it also means that his skin is also in top condition.

If you want to ensure that your dog looks good and healthy as always, here are various ways to help improve your dog’s hair and skin:

Schedule Veterinary Checkup Regularly

Regular veterinary checkup can ensure that your dog is free from any parasite or disease. External parasites and flea-bite allergy are primary causes of skin problems and hair loss. Aside from scheduling checkups on a regular basis, you have to check your dog’s skin and hair at least once a week for any signs of fleas, hair loss, and skin conditions. To know more information about this, you can visit pethonesty.com.

Proper Nutrition

A healthy balanced diet is one of the best ways to improve your dog’s hair and skin, regardless of its breed.

You can work with your vet to ensure that the diet of your dog is tailored to its specific needs, including activity level, life stage, age, and breed. With this, you’ll have peace of mind knowing that your dog will not just get the right amount of minerals, vitamins, and protein, but also the right amount of calories to maintain his ideal weight.

Irritated and dry skin is an indicator of diet deficiencies or allergies to particular foods. Due to this, changes in your dog’s diet are necessary. So, always consult your vet if you suspect that your dog has food allergies. Your vet may recommend various protein sources or a diet limited with ingredients. Moreover, anytime you switch your dog’s food, make sure to transition slowly in a particular period of time to prevent an upset stomach.

To ensure proper nutrition, keep the following tips in mind:

Feed your dog protein-packed quality food

The best thing you can do for the health of your dog’s hair and skin is to feed him a protein-packed quality food. Remember that dogs are carnivores and require protein. They usually thrive on diets that are rich in animal-based protein sources. Moreover, your dog’s hair is actually 95 percent protein. Even if the coat growth differs by breed, the hair growth may add up to 100 ft daily in other dogs. It means that 30% of the daily protein requirement of your dog is used for hair growth during several seasons.

Don’t forget to add Omega fatty acids to your dog’s diet

If you want to dress up your dog for some reasons, you have to make sure that you add more shine to the coat of your dog. You can do this by adding more omega fatty acids to his daily diet. Omega-3 fatty acids work to control inflammation, improve your dog’s mood, and ease arthritis pain. It is typically found in fish oil and fish. Other substances like flaxseed or chia seeds can be a huge benefit to the overall health of your dog.

On the other hand, Omega-6 is also a go-to fatty acid for achieving a shiny coat and promoting healthy skin. Another advantage is that it helps in fighting infections. Foods that are rich in Omega-6 include safflower oil and sunflower oil. However, before giving any omega fatty acids to your dog, make sure to consult your vet ahead of time.

Get rid of unhealthy treats and junk food

Just like humans, dogs require a healthy balanced diet to have a body that functions at an optimal level. Once you load your dog’s diet with junk foods and unhealthy treats, you’re not providing your dog the important nutrients it needs to keep a healthy body.

Diets low in quality nutrients and high in treats frequently result in lack of necessary minerals and vitamins needed for the health of your dog’s hair and coat. Dogs with vitamin deficiencies can also have an impact on dog’s hair and coat health.

Ensure Regular Brushing

It is essential to consider regular dog brushing between your pet’s grooming sessions. Brushing can be the best way to spread the natural oils on the dog’s skin, which can make the coat glossy and healthy. It’s also a great way to have a quality time with your dog.

Brushing also helps prevent mats and eliminate loose fur. Matted hair can prevent moisture and oxygen from reaching the skin and could cause bacterial infections, which appear as itchy, red patches on the skin.

If your dog usually goes to a good local groomer, it’s still a great idea to have some grooming essentials at your home. Just make sure to read the packaging properly to ensure that you get the right firmness and size ideal for your dog.

Protect Your Dog Against Chlorine, Sand, Sea, And Sun

Sun rays can be dangerous to your dog. As with human beings, excessive exposure from the sun can result in skin cancer, which is common in dogs that have white fur and pink skin. To avoid this, you can use a special sunscreen for dogs with SPF 15 protection.

Chlorine, sand, and seawater can also be damaging to your dog’s hair and skin. These dry your dog’s skin, which can result in irritations and making the hair spiky and dull. So, always bathe your dog after he swims in the sea or pool.

Do Your Best To Prevent Ticks And Fleas

Gnawing and excessive itching due to fleas may cause serious skin dryness and irritation. In addition, through gnawing an itchy area, your dog could ingest fleas, which can result in a tapeworm infestation in your dog’s intestine, especially if the fleas carry larva. Take note, it only takes a flea bite to cause allergic reactions in dogs. So, make sure to prevent infestation year-round.

There are several options you can consider to prevent ticks and fleas such as collars, chewable pills, and topical solutions. Consult your vet to decide which products are ideal for your dog. You can also protect your home interior with upholstery and carpet treatments and house foggers. You may also use sprays for your outside areas where your dog usually hangs out.

Ensure Your Dog Drinks Enough Amount Of Water

In terms of having healthy skin and hair, water is an essential element. So, it is important for dogs to drink enough water daily. While too little water may result in dehydration, organ failure, kidney stones, and urinary tract infection, too much water is also not good for dogs. The recommended daily water consumption for dogs is 0.5-1 oz of water for every pound of body weight. It implies that if your dog weighs 65 lbs, it must drink 33-65 oz of water daily.

Have A Regular Grooming Schedule

You can easily spot a healthy-looking dog by just looking at its hair and skin. This is why regular grooming is essential as it helps take care of the coat and skin of your dog. Grooming allows you to check your dog closely and catch any skin issues.

The techniques you must employ when grooming your dog will differ depending on the kind of hair your dog is sporting. Generally, dogs with slicker and shorter coats require fewer grooming sessions and baths than those with thicker and longer hair.

When grooming your dog, use a mild dog shampoo, especially if you have an older dog. Shampoos made from palm or coconut oils are the mildest ones available in the market. A good shampoo that can starve off some skin problems and make your dog’s hair shiny and nice is recommended. There are various shampoos you can choose from and your vet can help you choose the best one. The shampoos made for humans should never be used for dogs because they contain harsh chemicals that can damage your dog’s skin and hair.

Rinse your dog thoroughly when bathing it. Residue left on it skin can be irritating. You might like to use a shampoo with hair conditioner to help you add extra sheen and control static electricity.

Massage Your Dog Regularly

Regular dog massage is a good stress relief for you and your dog. It has also many physical benefits, which can change the health and appearance of your dog’s hair and skin. Giving your dog a regular massage is very advantageous on all fronts, especially to your dog’s body organs.

If you are not sure on how to start with dog massage, do not just start from the feet first. Instead, it is recommended to look for a guide or a local canine massage service that can guide you through the process. Dog massage may seem difficult at first, but once you have done it several times to your dog, it can make a difference in the quality of life of your dog, most particularly if your dog is ailing or older.

Conclusion

The coat and skin of your dog serves important functions including offering protection, providing warmth, enhancing sensation, and regulates the body temperature. Moreover, coat and skin can serve as a general indication of the overall health condition of your dog. That is why you should always keep those tips in your consideration, to ensure that your dog’s skin and coat are in tip-top shape and healthy at the same time.