Mega Moolah Review: Popular Slots at Online Casino Canada

Mega Moolah is a popular slot machine that is well-loved by a wide variety of players. This is a game from a top provider – the Microgaming company, which is a real leader in the gaming machine industry. Players can find machines of this brand in any online casino in Canada. Sophisticated graphics, great sound effects, attractive bonus features – all these make gamblers from around the globe vote for this game.

In this review, you will find out why this slot from WinterMoolah.com is incredibly popular among lovers of gambling in Canada and dive deep into its basic specs, such as the size of bets, RTP, variance, etc.

Theme and Storyline

At the heart of Mega Moolah is a jackpot game, so the chosen theme seems completely logical. Based on the name, we can assume that this is a slot in Disney’s “The Lion King” with all the inhabitants of the jungle, such as giraffe, monkey, buffalo, antelope, etc. Despite the lack of originality in the theme, the images are rendered well. All animals are made in a cartoon style and look pretty funny.

Gameplay

Although at first glance, Mega Moolah seems like a regular slot with five reels, 25 pay lines, and a minimal set of features (see below for more details on wilds and free spins), you will hardly get bored in your fight for the jackpot. At some point, the reel indicates that you can win one of four jackpots.

There are 4 progressive jackpots in the Mega Moolah game, and they all have different starting levels, namely:

Mega Jackpot – 1,000,000 coins;

The main jackpot is 10,000 coins;

Small jackpot – 100 coins;

Mini Jackpot – 10 coins.

Bet Size, RTP, and Variance

The return to player (RTP) in Mega Moolah is 89.13%. At first, this figure is shocking, but all takes its place when you find out that 8.80% goes to the jackpot amount as such. There is no official data proving the statement, but according to some sources, the RTP of the game is 96-97% taking into account deductions to the jackpot.

You can wager from £/$/€0.25 to £/$/€250 per spin and easily change the stake level during the game. Given the size of the casino share and potential jackpot, the game boasts of high volatility, which means that you can easily land a massive prize.

Final Verdict!

The main benefit of Mega Moolah is the jackpot it pays out to skillful players. It gives a real chance to change your life once and for all, which is a rare thing in many slots. Mega Moolah is known for offering one of the largest jackpots, so it is more properly treated like a lottery. Mega Moolah is too good for a regular slot fan if we take into account its incredibly high RTP and different prizes being on offer. Choosing Mega Moolah gives you a real chance to hit one of the biggest jackpots in online casinos and become a millionaire overnight!