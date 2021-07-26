5 Tips for Compass Navigation Underwater

While for some divers, underwater navigation is as easy as finding their way around a parking lot, for other divers (we all know ourselves!) traversing even the simplest of sites does not come without a struggle. But to be fair, navigating your way underwater with no pathways, signs, or prominent landmarks is not a natural scuba skill to master.

However, thankfully we have a handy instrument that can help with scuba navigation– an underwater compass! Then again, compass navigation can be tricky, especially when the terrain underwater appears random, irregular, and unpredictable when diving new sites. Bearing this in mind, I have put together five underwater compass navigation tips to enable you to mark your course, see some fantastic marine life, get back on track if you are lost, and return safely to shore or your dive boat.

Get Your Compass Settings Right Before Heading into The Water

First Things First, it is essential to review and practice how to set your compass. And just in case you have forgotten here are a few reminders as you go into the water:

Hold your compass correctly : the best way to hold your underwater compass is by holding it in front with the lubber line directly in the center of your body. Make sure it is placed flat out and not tilted to any side.

: the best way to hold your underwater compass is by holding it in front with the lubber line directly in the center of your body. Make sure it is placed flat out and not tilted to any side. Set your Heading : the lubber line should be pointed in your desired direction. Then turn the bezel to allow the north arrow to sit directly in between the two index marks. Also, take a look at the bezel and note the number, so it helps you with your bearing.

: the lubber line should be pointed in your desired direction. Then turn the bezel to allow the north arrow to sit directly in between the two index marks. Also, take a look at the bezel and note the number, so it helps you with your bearing. Swimming: once you set your compass, swim out slowly as you count your fin kicks. Make a mental note to count just a leg during the stroke. Again place the north arrow in between the index marks to navigate right where you wish to go.

2. Keep an Eye On The Air Consumption

For most new divers, when they first get a hold of a compass in their hand, the next step they often take is to swim off rapidly. While you are all pumped up navigating and exploring what is underwater, it is essential not to forget to keep an eye on your air consumption. This is because watching the air consumption at intervals can serve as a turnaround point while underwater. Also, it can serve as a more reliable measuring tool than kick cycles and can give you a good indication for progression while scuba navigation.

3. Take a Reading Before You Descend

Irrespective of the site you choose to go scuba diving in before you set off underwater, it is beneficial to take a reference point from the surface. When you set one before exploring deeper, you can check your underwater compass to have an idea of your movement. Additionally, you can set your bearings to natural surface markers or set the bearing in the “direction of the reef” before hitting the water bed. It is a great way to nip the fear of getting lost and boost your confidence before heading out underwater

4. Learn to Measure Distance underwater

Another essential tip for scuba navigation is your ability to measure or predict distance. For more experienced divers, they can tell the range either by timing their dive or from the air left in their tank, although this technique might not be accurate when you are faced with changing currents or quickened breathing. Thus if you are a less experienced diver counting the fin strokes might be a better idea. However, you will need a great deal of concentration so you can remember the number.

5. Do Not Rely Solely On your Compass

Although a compass is a great tool that aids navigation underwater, it rests on the diver to make sure it is appropriately set, thus making it prone to human errors. Therefore, relying solely on your compass for direction isn’t the best. You should try to combine a functional compass, natural elements around the reef, such as sunlight and currents, for more accurate navigation. When you are able to combine these guiding tools, you get an overall better sense of reef navigation and underwater movement.

Bonus Tip: Use a Variety of Natural Navigation When Underwater

As you explore more diving sites, you begin to feel the importance of natural navigation. When you are out there on the reef, there are so many things that can guide your movement, such as sand patches, the angle of the sun, sand ripples, reef outlines, etc.

Another handy natural navigation guide is depth. When you are cruising along a reef, there are several diving sites you can navigate your way around merely by relying on depth. While relying on depth, take note of significant waypoints in the reef such as a sponge, a coral head, etc. Such waypoints can help you find your way.

Conclusion

Remember, before you dive into deep waters, always have a visual picture of where you are going, don’t go wandering aimlessly around the reef. Learn to test your abilities using these tips primarily on the surface where you are more comfortable and confident before you descend deeper.

With better compass navigation abilities, your movement is more fluid. You know the exact point you are at, the direction you are heading, and the spots you have already navigated at any given time underwater, and this makes scuba diving an enjoyable experience.

So dive deep and fun!

Biography

Anna is a specialist in different types of writing. She graduated from the Interpreters Department, but creative writing became her favorite type of work. Now she improves her skills while working as a specialist for the Online Writers Rating, Best Writers Online, Writing Judge to assist many students all over the world and has free time for another work. Always she does her best in the posts and articles. She also has training and offers assistance and basic writing tips for students all over the world.