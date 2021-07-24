Fun with a Purpose this Fall

Looking for fun activities with a purpose this fall? Two new events, the Mental Health Heroes Classic Golf Tournament and the Play It Forward Casino Royale, will take place in Northwest Houston this fall. Proceeds from these events will benefit Shield Bearer Counseling Centers and directly fund counseling services and programs for local residents in need.

The Mental Health Heroes Classic will be held October 6, 2021, from 1-7PM at Gleannloch Pines Golf Club in Spring, TX. Sponsored by Katherine Lee, Prosody Consulting and Rick Skinner of Edward Jones, this shotgun start tournament will feature a $50,000 prize hole in one competition. Sponsorships and teams are limited and forming now at https://shieldbearer.salsalabs.org/mhhclassic .

The Play It Forward Casino Royale will be held November 13, 2021, from 7-11PM at Mia Bella Events & Receptions near Tomball, TX. This event is the perfect chic cocktail party, complete with casino games, fabulous food and drinks, and a James Bond vibe. Come see and be seen! Tickets and sponsorship details are available online https://shieldbearer.salsalabs.org/playitforwardcasinoroyale

For more information about Shield Bearer, a local nonprofit that provides professional counseling, community programs, and training, visit shieldbearer.org, call 281-894-7222, or attend a Virtual Community Breakfast on the first Tuesday of each month at 9AM.