Here are Some of the Best American Footballers to have Played Soccer in Europe

The US really is intrinsically linked with the EU. Soccer has strengthened these ties quite remarkably. Since the 1990s, most of the best talent have chosen to cross the Atlantic so they can leave their mark on EU football. You don’t have to look very far in order to find US players in the continent’s league but which ones have been more successful? It’s time to take a look.

Weston McKennie

This player has managed to move to Juventus, where he managed to impress during a very difficult season. He also ended up winning the Coppa Italia as well. He’s a star player; he’s also been able to make quite the mark on the football world in the past. He always had very good odds when it came to scoring, and this is one of the many reasons why he’s revered for his time as a footballer.

DaMarcus Beasley

Beasley was a very industrious player on the left flank. He got his very first taste of European soccer when he moved to PSV Eindhoven in 2004. Ever since, he has helped his side massively to get over the departure of the famous Arjen Robben and he has also featured heavily on PSV, winning the title. This has helped set him up for a globetrotting career and he has also had numerous spells at Manchester City, Hannover 96 and even the Rangers too.

Eric Wynalda

Wynalda managed to make a name for himself when he made some free-scoring exploits for Saarbrucken. Even though they have plummeted down the league lately, it would seem that now things have changed quite remarkably for the side. Wynalda has shown great form and he has also laid down the foundation for various other Americans to thrive as well. This is especially the case when you look at his stint in Germany.

John O’Brien

Some say that O’Brien could have achieved so much more. His chronic injuries plagued him so much during his career. He came through the coveted academy and he also managed to force his way into the 1990 line-up for his team. He was destined for greatness but it would seem that his body has worked against him. He was forced to retire in the year 2006 and since then he has gone down in the history books. He also won two Eredivisie titles too.

Cobi Jones

A very young Cobi Jones was a revolution on the pitch. He played the majority of his soccer days at the LA Galaxy. He also had a spell with the Coventry City club, all the way back when they were a Premier League outfit. Of course, the team has really come so far in recent years, and it is incredible to see how much progress they have made.

Carlos Bocanegra

Bocanegra was an incredibly solid option when he played for Fulham. That being said, he also managed to have some time with various other teams. This included Saint-Etienne. Rangers were one of his clubs before he chose to depart after he saw what horrible financial problems the club were having.

Kasey Keller

Keller was one of the many American stoppers who made it to the EU league. He managed to have an incredible career when he played in Europe and he started out at Millwall, before moving onto Leicester City. He then helped the Foxes to win the 1997 League Cup. Ever since then, he has been a force to be reckoned with, and it looks like things have worked in his favour ever since.