Katy-Area Soccer All-District Players, Coaches Named

By George Slaughter

The Katy Independent School District Thursday announced all-district soccer selections for boys and girls soccer.

Boys Soccer Honors

Diego Lazo, of Seven Lakes, was named most valuable player.

Danny Vargas and Jake Manzi, both of Cinco Ranch, were named offensive most valuable player and defensive most valuable player, respectively.

Aidan Morrison, of Seven Lakes, was named newcomer of the year.

Fuller Schurtz, of Katy, was named goalkeeper of the year.

Jimmy Krueger, of Seven Lakes, was named coach of the year.

Paetow, the lone Katy Independent School District that plays in Class 5A, placed two players on the District 19-5A squad. One was Toheeb Oladipupo, named defender of the year. The other is David Montelongo, named midfielder of the year.

Girl Soccer Honors

Phoebe Harpole, of Seven Lakes, was named most valuable player.

Hayden Erck, of Seven Lakes, was named offensive most valuable player. Gabriela Rodriguez, of Tompkins, was named defensive most valuable player.

Hannah Phillips, of Katy, and Erin McConnel, of Cinco Ranch, were named newcomers of the year.

Kirsten Baxa, Mayde Creek, was named goalkeeper of the year.

Diane Loftin, of Katy, was named coach of the year.