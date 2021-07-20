Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2021 is Healthy Planet = Healthy People = Healthy Economy.
Dr. Brett Perkison MD, MPH, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
Health Effects associated with Climate Change
Sunday, August 29, 6 p.m. central, online
In August, join Dr. Brett Perkison of the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston for a discussion of the health effects of climate change. Dr. Perkison’s talk will cover heat stress and health effects associated with flooding in communities. He will also address approaches individuals, communities, policy makers, and public resources are taking to reduce the extent of these health effects. Time will be provided for interactive discussion with the audience after his talk. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/health-effects-associated-with-climate-change-tickets-161390227515. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.