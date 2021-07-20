Harris County Public Health to Inspect Pool Systems at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown After Chemical Exposure, Park to Remain Closed

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) and the Harris County Fire Marshal (HCFMO) have issued close orders for Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, after approximately 60 individuals were exposed to high levels of chemicals in the water.

In the interest of public health and safety, the County has ordered the park to close until it is deemed safe for reopening to the public.

Some individuals requiring emergency medical attention were sent to local hospitals via ambulance and individuals reporting exposures, were observed by emergency medical services and went through decontamination showers from HCFMO.

HCPH Environmental Public Health Division will conduct testing and inspections of all pool systems tonight to determine the cause of the chemical exposures and address public health and safety concerns.

HCPH will continue working with HCFMO, Harris County Pollution Control Services Department (PCS), Spring Fire Department, other agencies and Splashtown to address this incident.