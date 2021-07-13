Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on Protests in Cuba

‘The American people stand squarely with the men and women of Cuba and their noble fight for liberty’

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, today issued the following statement in response to widespread protests by the Cuban people calling for freedom from their brutal Communist dictatorship:

“The Cuban people have fought against the tyranny of the Communist regime for decades, and have taken to the streets demanding liberty. This regime has brutalized and denied freedom to generations of Cubans, forcing many including my family to flee or be murdered, and over the coming days will widen its violence to try to suppress the brave protesters in the streets.

“The American people stand squarely with the men and women of Cuba and their noble fight for liberty, and the Biden administration must unequivocally and forcefully tell the world as much – immediately.

“There’s no doubt the Communist Cuban regime will be consigned to the dustbin of history – where despots and dictators are not absolved for the suffering they inflicted on their citizens.”