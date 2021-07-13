Texas State Library and Archives Commission Announces 2021 e-Records Conference and Call for Presentations

The annual e-Records conference organized by the Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) and co-sponsored with the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) to promote electronic records management in Texas government will be held virtually the afternoon of Wednesday, November 17 and the morning of Thursday, November 18, 2021. This year’s theme is Accelerating Towards the Texas of Tomorrow.

This dynamic conference gathers records management and information technology staff from the state and local level together to learn from each other by sharing case studies, solutions, best practices, challenges and lessons learned.

TSLAC is now accepting proposals from state government organizations (state agencies, universities), local governments, vendors and subject matter experts from various organizations. TSLAC and DIR are looking for learner-focused presentations designed to engage virtual audiences. Prior experience presenting online is not required.