How to Play GG World Keno at Lotto.HT?

GG World Keno is available in Haiti as the first online national lottery. Unlike most lotto games, the rules of this game are pretty simple, which gives the players better chances of winning big cash prizes.

Haitian lottery enthusiasts can’t keep calm as Haiti Lotto have launched their operations in the country. This provides the best opportunity for lottery lovers to play international lottery games in the comfort of their homes, workplaces or even while on the move.

However, if you are still pretty new to the world of lottery games and you are wondering where to start, don’t worry, as you’ve come to the right place. We will share important information on how to play GG World Keno at Lotto Haiti and win. So, let’s get started!

First, Register and Log in at Lotto.HT

Before anything else, visitLotto.ht website. First, register, log in and set up your lottery account. The account will help to verify your details and collect essential information that will come in handy when receiving your cash prizes. Make sure you are of legal age before you create your account. Once you’ve set up your account, log in to the website.

2. Pick Your Lucky Numbers

To play GG World Keno, you need to pick a set of 1-10 numbers within the range of1-70. You can choose to either select your lucky numbers manually or use the multiplier, which will randomly pick the numbers on your behalf. The numbers you pick will determine how much you can win.

Remember, the draw happens every 4 minutes, and with every 20 numbers are selected. When the numbers are drawn to match the numbers you picked, then you are eligible for a win.

3. Order and Pay for Your Ticket

Now that you already have your lucky numbers, the next thing is to order the ticket and pay for it. As soon as your payment is confirmed, and-ticket is generated for you to use.

How Do I Check if I Have Won?

Nothing is exciting as finding out you have won the lottery. That is why Haiti Lotto makes things easier for you by making their games accessible online. To check if you have won the lottery, you need to check theLotto.ht website. You don’t have to walk all the way to the lottery store to find out if your numbers have been drawn.

You can find out if any of the lucky numbers that you selected have been drawn on the website. If you are the winner, you get to receive the cash prize immediately. Once you win the lottery, the money is deposited to your user account, where you can either reinvest in GG World Keno or request withdrawal.

How to Withdraw Your Wins?

If you’d like to withdraw your amounts, you can withdraw directly from your user account. There is a withdrawal button in the ‘My Transactions ‘section. Often, you will only be asked for proof of your identity and address. After all these documents have been confirmed, you can access your winnings and withdraw them.