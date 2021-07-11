Sienna Opens Artist Registration for Sienna Art Festival

Sienna is calling artists of all ages and mediums to participate in the Sienna Art Festival 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, in the Missouri City community.

Adults will compete in a juried art show for prizes while younger artists will compete in age-specific brackets. All artists will be able to sell their work during the event.

“This is the second year we’ve held an art festival,” said Allison Bond, Sienna Marketing Director. “The first one in 2019 drew nearly 50 artists from all over, including the Austin area. We were sidelined last year due to the pandemic, but our expectations are this year’s event will be even larger.”

Participating artists will be able to set up their tents and displays at the new model home village at Sienna Oaks Lake, 8611 Azalea Crossing Court Missouri City, TX 77459. Cost is $175 for an outdoor space (artists must supply their own white tents) with interior model home display opportunities for $275 available soon. A special student art tent will display the work of young artists, who must pay a $10 administrative fee to participate.

Adding to the fun will be live music, wine and food.

“Our first event was so relaxing, with people browsing the paintings, sculptures, jewelry, pottery and more while they sipped wine and enjoyed each other’s company,” Bond said. “We are hoping to create the same type of ambiance this year and will announce more details when tickets go on sale this summer.”

Interested artists can visit https://www.siennatx.com/art-festival to register for the festival. Spots are limited and are available first-come, first-served. Food and beverage vendors interested in participating will find contact information there, as well.