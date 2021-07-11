2021 Fort Bend County Fair “Coloring Contest”

Sponsor: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension – Fort Bend County Fort Bend County Fair Association

The contest is open to student residents of Fort Bend County in Kindergarten through Fifth Grade.

Places: 1 Outstanding Rosette per Grade (Total 6)

1 Honorable Mention Rosette per Grade (Total 6)

The twelve winning entries will be exhibited all ten days of the Fair

in the AG’tivity Barn. Only the winners’ names and grade will be posted.

All entries become the property of the Fort Bend County Fair.

Awards: OUTSTANDING ROSETTE plus Cash Value of $25 HONORABLE MENTION ROSETTE plus Cash Value of $15 All 12 winners will receive their entry as a laminated 11”x17”.

**Voucher redemption for money awarded must be turned in to the Fair Office no later than October 8, 2021 or money will be forfeited. **

Only one entry per student.

Mail entries to: “COLORING CONTEST”

Fort Bend County Extension 1402 Band Road, Suite 100

Rosenberg, Texas 77471 fort-bend-tx@tamu.edu

Deadline for entries: Postmarked no later than September 3, 2021.

Every effort will be made to contact winners by telephone or e-mail prior to September 20th.

An awards presentation will be held in the AG’tivity Barn on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 12:00 p.m.

Friday, September 24, 2021 (Opening Day of the Fair) – Free admission for all students.

ALL BLANKS MUST BE FILLED IN OR ENTRY WILL NOT BE JUDGED (Please Print)

Child’s Name: Gender: (Circle) Male or Female

Grade:



School Name:

Parent’s Name: Daytime Phone:

Mailing Address: E-mail Address:

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension-FBC and the FBC Fair Association is sponsoring an AG’tivity Barn Coloring Contest open to student residents of Fort Bend County in Kinder through 5th grade. Coloring sheets are available for pick up at all Fort Bend County libraries, tax offices, Extension office & fair office. You can also download a printable version from our website, fortbend.agrilife.org. For more information, call 281-342-3034.