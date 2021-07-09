Headliners Foundation Awards Annual Scholarships To 17 Texas Journalism Students 

The Headliners Foundation of Texas is pleased to announce winners of $80,800 in scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year. The awards go to 16 undergraduate students at schools throughout the state showing outstanding potential in journalism. The Foundation also awarded the Bess Whitehead Scott Scribes Scholarship to a deserving professional seeking advancement in the field of journalism through pursuit of additional education.

In addition to strong academic records and writing ability, applicants were expected to have demonstrated their interest in journalism by working on student media or as interns for professional media outlets. The scholarships range from $3,000 to $6,000 each. The winners are:

Sarah and Ernest Butler Scholarship

Kadija Baldé, Hutto, TX – The University of Texas at Austin

George Christian Scholarship

Sanika Nayak, Austin, TX – The University of Texas at Austin

Stuart Long Memorial Scholarship for Aspiring Journalists

Brianna Benitez, San Marcos, TX – Texas State University

Valeria Torrealba, San Marcos, TX – Texas State University

Verne Lundquist Scholarship

Brady Stone, College Station – TX, Texas A&M University

Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Scholarship

Devan Karp, Kingwood, TX – Trinity University

Jimmy Banks Scholarship

Bec Morris, Troup, TX – Texas A&M University



Barry Bishop Scholarship

Hannah Ortega, Lucas, TX – The University of Texas at Austin

Dolly and Paul Bolton Scholarship

Jenny Rudolph, Irvine, CA – Southern Methodist University

Darrell K. Royal Scholarship

Brian Yancelson, San Antonio, TX – Trinity University

John “Brick” Elliott Scholarship

Austin Martinez, San Antonio, TX – The University of Texas at Austin

Sam Wood Scholarship

Drake Toll, Vilonia, AR – Baylor University Wilbur Evans Scholarship

Jacqueline Knox, Boerne, TX – The University of Texas at Austin

George Moore Scholarship

Cecilia Garzella, Austin, TX – The University of Texas at Austin

Founders Scholarship

Aysia Lane, Plano, TX – Southern Methodist University

Jack Keever Scholarship

Myah Taylor, Austin, TX – The University of Texas at Austin

Bess Whitehead Scott Scribes Scholarship

Yoojin Cho, Austin, TX – Texas State University

For more information about the scholars, including brief bios and photos, please visit the scholarship winners’ page at https://www.headlinersfoundation.org/20212022-recipients .

Applications were received from students attending Baylor University, Southern Methodist University, Texas A&M University, Texas State University, Texas Tech University, Texas Wesleyan University, Trinity University, University of Houston, University of North Texas, and The University of Texas at Austin.

“The high quality of the applications and work samples we received this year tells a story in itself,” said Patti C. Smith, Chair of the Foundation’s Academic Excellence Committee, and International Media Consultant. “Our 2021-22 scholarship recipients are clearly committed to producing work that is thoughtful, relevant and accurate,” she said. “The future of Texas journalism is in good hands.”

“We are so proud of this year’s scholarship recipients,” said Patti Ohlendorf, Chair of the Foundation’s Board of Governors. “The Foundation’s mission is to promote excellence in Texas journalism,” she said, “and our scholarship program encourages these student journalists to continue pursuing a career in this industry.” Ohlendorf also noted that fundraising is underway to create a new scholarship named for George A. McElroy, an award-winning Texas journalist who broke barriers during his 58-year career as a Black man in a predominantly white industry.

Many of the Foundation’s scholarships are named in remembrance of the contributions of early benefactors, including a number of its Founders: Jimmy Banks, Barry Bishop, Dolly and Paul Bolton, George Christian, John “Brick” Elliott, Wilbur Evans, Jack E. Keever, George Moore, Joe Roddy, Darrell Royal and Sam Wood.

Since 2016, the Headliners Foundation of Texas has also named a Butler Scholar, the Foundation’s newest endowed scholarship made possible by longtime Headliners Club members and Foundation supporters Sarah and Ernest Butler.

The George Christian Scholarship was created in 2012 to honor the late journalist and former press secretary to President Lyndon B. Johnson.

The Foundation awards the Jack Keever Scholarship to the managing editor of The Daily Texan at UT-Austin each semester.

This is the sixth year for the Headliners Foundation of Texas to administer the Stuart Long

Memorial Scholarship for Aspiring Journalists. The Long Scholarship honors the memory of Stuart

Long, who died in 1977 after a journalism career that began during the early 1930s.

The Texas Associated Press Broadcasters (TAPB) Scholarship is an ongoing partnership with TAPB and the Headliners Foundation to recognize an outstanding student pursuing a degree in the field of broadcast journalism.

The Sam Wood Scholarship was created in 1991 to honor the former editor of the Austin American-Statesman, who helped charter the Headliners Club along with several other local members of the press.

In 2019, the Verne Lundquist Scholarship was established to honor the legendary sportscaster as part of the Foundation’s newest initiative, the Verne Lundquist Sports Media Institute. This scholarship is awarded to a student who is focusing on print, broadcast or online sports journalism.

For the past two years, the Foundation also awarded the Bess Whitehead Scott Scribes Scholarship to a non-traditional student who is seeking education in fields related to journalism and writing. This new scholarship is named for one of the state’s pioneering women in journalism, Bess Whitehead Scott.