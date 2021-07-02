Walk-On’s Seeks All-American Team Members for First Katy Restaurant

Award-winning restaurant searches for up to 150 individuals to join its team in preparation for July opening

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is in search of talented, outgoing individuals to join its All-American Team in preparation for its Katy debut in July.

Located at 23213 Grand Circle Boulevard, Walk-On’s is seeking up to 150 local team members for all positions – including cooks, servers, hosts, bartenders and bussers. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online at Walk-Ons.com /careers or in person at the hiring trailer next to the new Walk-On’s restaurant, Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Candidates are required to bring a valid ID with them to apply.

“We are excited to bring our authentic Louisiana cuisine to the Katy community,” said Franchisee Paul Alfonso. “Our commitment to quality both in our food and service sets Walk-On’s apart from any other restaurant in the area. As we prepare to open our doors, we are looking for enthusiastic individuals to join our winning team. We offer competitive pay, advancement opportunities and flexible hours. We look forward to meeting our new team members here in Katy.”

When the restaurant opens, it will be the first Walk-On’s in Katy, 15th in Texas and 57th systemwide. For more information about Katy’s new Walk-On’s, visit facebook.com/WalkOnsKaty .

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Cajun cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com.

Walk-On’s: Game Day With A Taste Of Louisiana.