Katy ISD Recognized for Outstanding Financial Reporting

By George Slaughter

The Association of School Business Officials International has honored the Katy Independent School District with a certificate of excellence in financial reporting.

The association provides programs and services that promote the highest standards in school business, the district said in a news release.

“Achieving this recognition takes an extreme amount of hard work among our financial services employees and those individuals at each one of our campuses and facilities,” Chris Smith, Katy ISD chief financial officer, said. “Our comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ending in August 2020 is an important tool for building trust with our taxpayers and the school community.”

Applicants from around the world submit their reports for review by a team of financial professionals who provide feedback to improve future documents. A district’s participation in the certificate of excellence program can facilitate bond rating and continuing bond disclosure processes.

In addition to receiving multiple recognitions from other financial institutions, the district’s financial services department has also committed to providing easy access to multiple financial documents and information through its financial services webpage.