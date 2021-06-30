RTG Video Poker Games

If a gaming provider has done a tremendously good job in delivering great real money video poker games, that has to be RealTime Gaming. The company has demonstrated a desire to provide value to its fans through world-class games. One of the reasons for the success of this gaming model is that you do not need a complicated strategy for you to make major strides. Additionally, most of the RTG-powered casinos that offer the games have welcome bonuses waiting for you in the newly-created accounts.

About Playing Video Poker Games Online

When playing real money video poker games online, the gameplay is pretty much the same as it is at a land-based casino. You will not notice any changes in your gaming strategy, winning chances, and expected payback. Furthermore, online video poker games replicate the sounds of a video poker machine.

Video poker games have a smooth learning curve. Once you demonstrate commitment to master them, you will be surprised by how easy these types of games are. There is a high chance that you will understand them so much that you will keep playing for a long time. Keep reading to learn more about the various RTG real money video poker games available for you to try today.

Video Poker Games to Play

Aces & Eights

Aces & Eights is created as a variation of Jacks or Better (discussed later) and maintains a more generous paytable as long as the player strikes four of a Kind in Aces or 8’s. In this video poker by RTG, the player is dealt ten cards after betting and aim at getting the best hand. All you have to do is hit the Deal button to reveal a hand containing five cards.

At this point, you will need to choose the cards to keep and those to discard. Then, hit the Draw button for a replacement of those that you discarded. When you get a win, you will double your winnings and explore more gambling features.

All American Poker

Beginners and experienced players will find this video poker game worthwhile owing to its unique features. In the past, players were forced to wait in line for a long time before feeling All American Poker. However, RTG changed that when it made the game accessible online. Today, you barely have to leave the comfort of your house to enjoy it.

The player-friendly paytable is one of the factors contributing to its increased popularity. With this feature, all kinds of players can complete gameplay with the chances of taking home a huge payout.

Double Double Jackpot

Double Double Jackpot by RealTime Gaming is not your regular video poker and incorporates features that you may not find in most games of this kind. There is a central area from where the player is dealt 100 hands for playing the game.

You can see all your payouts from the left side. The player must get at least a pair of Jacks for them to qualify for an award. As you become accustomed to the game, you will fall in love with the Royal Flush because it is the most valuable combination.

Jacks or Better

Most of the video poker games created by RealTime Gaming are a variant of Jacks or Better. You can consider this as the “straight video poker” owing to this reality. It harbors a couple of twists in its rules to make it stand out from the other poker games.

With Jacks or Better, you have the chance to play at least one credit, after which you are dealt five cards. Upon dealing, you need to decide on your next move. The player has the liberty to hold as many cards as they desire and discard those that would not be helpful to them. The Royal Flush stands out as the highest paying combination.