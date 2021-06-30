Christian Dior and Guccio Gucci: how fashion changed women

Before the appearance of fashion houses and famous couturiers – Christian Dior and Guccio Gucci, there was nothing unusual in women’s clothing: women dressed everyday, who and how they wanted. It was these masters who created outfits and haberdashery that are actively used by modern women to complete the image, emphasize the inimitable style and charm.

Guccio Guccini

The couturier house was founded in Florence 10 years before the outbreak of the First World War. The prerequisite for founding is an unusual fact from the life of a couturier: long before the opening of the fashion house, he worked in a restaurant in London and often paid attention to haberdashery accessories of vacationers.

Impressed by Guccio, he went to his homeland, where he opened a workshop for the manufacture of suitcases, saddles, boots for riding a horse.

1938 – branded trade in Rome. 1947 – Launch of a handbag with bamboo handles. 50s expansion of production: production of textile fabrics with patterns, suede moccasins.

Gucci logo

Changed several times during the period of the company’s existence: the Gucci logo – double “G” – according to the initials of the owner. The history of creation began when the company was founded: the first emblem was contoured. This emblem was placed on all haberdashery products produced by the company. The label with the owner’s initials was introduced by his son Aldo Guccini.

Christian Dior

The Istria of the Dior fashion house is full of ups and downs of its first creative director and founder, Christian Dior. Fate was generous, and he was able to create and open a fashion house, albeit on the second try. The inspiration for the creation of fashionable clothes was his mother. The woman loved flowering plants and could be in the garden for days, weeding the beds. Since childhood, the young couturier was surrounded by flowers. Later, this was reflected in creativity and, as a result, the creation of gorgeous outfits for women. Dior dressed simply, without frills and looked like an ordinary clerk. Among the admirers of the couturier’s work is Marlene Dietrich. Dietrich changed her clothing preferences in favor of Dior, although before that she attended shows and purchased clothes from Coco Chanel. The New Look style has caught the attention of women, changing their outlook on fashion and fashion trends.

Dior logo

Unlike the Gucci logo, the dior logo has remained unchanged to this day. Only directors and heads of women’s clothing departments are changing. Its history began with the beginning of the existence of the fashion house, which Christian Dior created in collaboration with Marcel Boussac, the textile king of the time.

The start of the fashion house began with the opening of the eponymous atelier on Avenue Montaigne (1947). Unfortunately, the war interfered with Dior’s plans to open a fashion production, but after 10 years, the couturier returned to his plan.

For both couturiers: for the creator of fashionable leather goods and for the creative director and founder of the fashion house Dior, England has become a country of inspiration. If for Gucci the London restaurant predetermined his future professional career, then throughout his life Dior was inspired by the clothes of the royal persons of the United Kingdom. Both brands continue to exist, and their products are popular to this day: they maintain a stable value according to the reputation of the founders of the production of haberdashery and clothing. The purchase of original copies of the brands will cost an impressive amount, so the main customers are wealthy and influential people.