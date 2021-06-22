What Are Mobile Plant Control Systems And How To Use Them

Manufacturing processes, construction projects, and even small-scale businesses often have to use mobile plants to carry out their work. Not only is it an extremely efficient way of doing something which would otherwise be very labor-intensive, in many cases, but things can also only be done through the assistance of a mobile plant. Moreover, for certain tasks and projects, it is a requirement that the contracting company employ specific tools, or at least have access to certain mobile plants, in order to be eligible. However, considering the nature of the job and the fact that mobile plants are prone to breakdowns and failures, it is important for a business or an individual mobile plant operator to evaluate risk and take the appropriate steps to minimize it.

Control systems for mobile plants can be divided into administrative control mechanisms and engineered control solutions. In some cases, one form of control may be more easily implemented than the other through some sort of control that can always be applied. Let’s look at some basic control systems that can be applied to a variety of mobile plants.

Risk Evaluation

The configuration of a mobile plant, the application that it is used for, and the way the mobile plant is utilized will vary from project to project and site to site. Even a mobile operator who has successfully been using a mobile plant on a project is prone to risk when several changes occur. Therefore, it becomes immensely important that there has to be a proper evaluation of risk for each different application of a mobile plant. Even if it is the same plant but in a different situation and is being used with a different set of additional machinery, the risks are completely different and need to be reevaluated. The risk evaluation itself can serve as a control mechanism. As operators and managerial staff come to know of the associated problems, they are more likely to exercise caution when operating the machinery.

Administrative Control Systems

Administrative control systems play a powerful role in the safety of mobile plant operators and could save them from serious injury, or even death. Regular machinery inspections make it possible to do timely maintenance which protects both the operator and the machine. It is the role of the administration to ensure that regular inspections are carried out and that the machinery receives the maintenance it requires. As we mentioned earlier, a mobile plant can be used in different industries and if it is being used by a mining services company where procedures are complex and mobile plant operators are often working at their own accord, the administration needs to provide the right training and education so that their workers can work safely. Even licensed operators need to be updated with the latest procedures and safety regulations to ensure that they are working safely and know how to properly handle their mobile plants.

Engineered Control Systems

In certain situations, it may not be possible to engineer solutions for additional control of a mobile plant, however, the operator can be given resources that may help them improve safety. If the mobile plant itself cannot be modified due to restrictions imposed by legal authorities or the manufacturer, local operators can use protective gear as a control mechanism to reduce the amount of risk they are exposed to. If it is possible to eliminate the involvement of the operator entirely and automate the process through the same mobile plant, that is an even safer option. An automated process would also allow a company to free up resources and use assets more efficiently while controlling mobile plants and reducing risk becoming a byproduct.

Engineering The Environment To Improve Safety

Control mechanisms don’t have to be done to the mobile plant itself and they don’t have to be expensive or complicated. Adding on things such as alarms, safety signs, and even improving the lighting of a working area can help improve safety. If modifications to the plant are not possible, the environment in which they are used can be changed to improve effectiveness and reduce risk. Providing operators and general staff with protective gear is a great way to improve control.

Even with all these measures, it is not possible to eliminate risk and increase control to 100%. Ideally, a company should be looking to take a holistic approach where they work on both control systems and safety procedures. Moreover, they should develop recovery controls as well in the case that something goes wrong. Rather than relying on external solutions, large companies, that have the resources and a sizable workforce, should have internal recovery systems. For production-line style operations, various parts of the process can be compartmentalized to minimize the overflow of damage and a master control switch should be in place that can freeze the entire line if anything goes wrong.