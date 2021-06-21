Singles Look Forward to a Summer of Love Post-Covid

When COVID19 hit the United States back in March 2020, many singles got the feeling that their love lives were over for the time being. Virtual dating continued but it really didn’t hit the same mark as being able to meet up and date in person, no matter how many fun virtual date ideas came out. But now, with more Americans getting vaccinated and social distancing guidelines finally being loosened, singles are ready to put the solitary year of virtual dates behind them and get ready for what some people are calling a ‘hot vax summer’. Condom sales are up for the first time in months – it’s no surprise that after months of staying at home and limiting social contact, singles are eager to find somebody new and let out some of the sexual frustration that has pent up over the course of the pandemic.

Has COVID19 Changed Dating?

The COVID19 pandemic put an end to dating as we knew it for over a year, and for many singles, it was the start of something new. While some people have had a lot of success with virtual Facetime and Zoom dates, others feel that it’s awkward and can’t wait to get back into the routine of meeting new people and seeing who sticks.

Singles are also more open to possibilities, with Tinder, which was once known as the app for casual, one-night hookups, now seeing more users writing phrases like ‘see where things go’ in their bios, indicating that singles are showing more openness to possibility after a year of limited social contact and staying home. Don’t forget, if Tinder isn’t for you, you can check out dating sites compared to find out more about the different dating sites and apps on offer and figure out which one might be the best option for you.

Have Priorities Changed?

While hookups are probably never going to disappear, dating post-COVID19 is likely to be different in several ways, including more emphasis on social connection. Many singles report a newfound openness that has developed as a result of being lonely and isolated during quarantine, with some saying that if the right person comes around, they would be more willing to take them on compared to before the pandemic. The pandemic has given singles a chance to explore new forms of intimacy and getting to know a person, with some singles reported that sometimes today, dating can look like going around to each other’s houses and working from home together. Remote working has also helped to add more free time to the schedules of many singles, giving them more time to date and entertain the idea of entering a serious relationship.

Changing Views on Online Dating:

While post-COVID19 life is still expected to look a little bit like the roaring 20s, a hot vax summer might not be as wild as we think. While people are, of course, going to let loose and indulge in some pleasure, it appears that online dating has become more thoughtful over the pandemic, with singles unable to meet up in person and learning the importance of cherishing and appreciating the people around us. Many singles have come out at this end of the pandemic looking to date as many people as possible and find the right one for them, understanding the importance of their time and choosing who they spend their time with.

Dating Again After COVID19:

Whether virtual dating just didn’t work out for you, or you look the time at home during COVID19 to focus on yourself and forget about dating for a while, the landscape of dating – especially online dating – is likely to look a little different after COVID19 for singles. If you are ready to start dating again, one of the main things that most singles right now are aware of is COVID19 safety measures. Some are only willing to date people who have been vaccinated while others are letting loose after having the vaccine themselves and just want to get out and do things with other people once again.

Online dating is, as always, one of the best places to start meeting new people if you want to start dating again after the pandemic. Some dating sites are general sites that are ideal for anybody to sign up to and use, while others are tailored for a certain audience – for example, if you want to date people who work in a certain job or share the same religious beliefs and faith as yourself. Some sites are designed for causal dating while others are made for people who are serious about finding the one and settling into a long-term relationship. Ultimately, spending some time figuring out what you are looking for when you start dating again after COVID19 will help you decide on the best dating site for you.

After over a year of limited social contact, it’s no surprise that the dating scene is booming and set to grow even further after COVID19.