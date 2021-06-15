Emotional Distress After a Car Accident

Being in a car accident is a bad experience for most people. It can cause injuries or even death. In addition to the physical damage that may occur to the person after the accident, there may also be psychological injuries.

Following a car accident, plaintiffs can often sue for monetary damages (such as medical bills, drugs, and loss of wages) as well as non-monetary damages such as pain and suffering.

Compensation allowance can be obtained for psychological/psychiatric injuries that may occur as a result of shock, extreme anxiety or stress caused by a motor vehicle. There may also be a right to compensation for the pain and suffering, depending on the extent of the trauma experienced.

Symptoms of Psychological Injury

It must be known that emotional suffering is real and can be debilitating, changing a victim’s life forever. The signs of mental suffering can be difficult to recognize at first, but they can include:

anxiety problems

depression

insomnia disease

frustration

despair

Fear (especially of things like driving, being on the road)

loss of pleasure in life

emotional discomfort

The legal definition of emotional distress has been defined as: “An extremely unpleasant emotional response resulting from another’s behavior for which compensation may be sought.” Examples of this are: Avoiding driving at the slightest adverse event (for example, weather conditions), fear of getting into someone else’s vehicle, or fear of driving. The emotional distress experienced may not be just about the car and the road. This can lead to very serious problems such as panic attacks and depression that make life difficult. Going to work and fulfilling responsibilities can be difficult.

What to do in this situation?

If you are experiencing any of these forms of emotional distress, it is very important that you discuss with your doctor the medical attention needed for these symptoms and seek appropriate treatment. In addition, it is very important that you contact car accident lawyers who are experts in their field in order to be compensated for these damages. Thus, this psychological damage can also be included when calculating compensation.

Emotional distress after a car accident and its compensation

Psychological injury damages are different from each other in each event and person. Depending on these unique circumstances, the status of compensation will also change. But basically, it is closely related to the severity of the injury and the duration of this injury.

Some of the psychological injuries can cause long-term or permanent incapacity due to their seriousness. In these circumstances, the compensation will be higher. In addition, the long duration of psychological injury may also lead to high compensation. Because the long-lasting troublesome process leads to a long-term scar. This means that long-term incapacity for work.

You should contact an expert lawyer as soon as possible, as differences in events other than the basic conditions mentioned here may affect the compensation. Only in this way can you be informed about the most accurate legal process.