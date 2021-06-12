Pop- up Vaccination Clinic- Four Corners, Sugar Land

Fort Bend County Health and Human Services (FBCHHS) will be at the Four Corners Recreation Center in Sugar Land every Monday in the month of June from 3:30 PM to 7 PM to provide vaccinations without an appointment. The event is hosted by Fort Bend County Commissioner Ken R. DeMerchant of Precinct 4.

“I decided to make the vaccine available after working hours without appointments, making it convenient and accessible to all. Walk ups are welcomed. More pop up vaccination clinics will be made available in precinct 4. “- Commissioner DeMerchant.

Four Corners Recreation Center

15700 Old Richmond Road

Sugar Land, TX 77478

Monday: June 2021, 14th, 21st, 28th

3:30 PM- 7 PM

Follow Commissioner DeMerchant on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kenrdemerchant for updates on vaccination sites.