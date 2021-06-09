4 Reasons Why you Should Study in Canada

When students decide to study abroad, the first country that comes to their mind is the United States. However USA’s neighboring country, Canada is a great country to complete your further education.

Affordable education

You may have heard this about US universities is that they are too expensive. On the other hand, Canada’s education is much more affordable compared to the USA, UK, and Australia. Not just that, even the cost of living is also much less in Canada.

Scholarship

If you are the one who may not be able to pay the college fees, don’t worry! Canada offers a lot of scholarships to international students.

Job opportunities

Canada is one of the few countries that offer work opportunities to students who have graduated from Canadian Universities and have received a Canadian degree. In fact, after completing your studies, you can work in Canada for up to 3 years.

Safe country

A critical factor for most international students while choosing a study abroad program is the safety and security of the country. Everyone to stay safe while studying abroad. But many times, we hear about racial discrimination, crime against women, which makes us rethink studying abroad.

However, if you compare countries like the USA, UK, and Australia in the context of safety with Canada, you’ll find Canada much safer. Numbeo shows that the safety index of Canada, which is 62.42, is much higher than the safety index of other nations popular for studying abroad, such as the US, UK, and Australia, which has a safety index of 49.99, 57.9, and 57.94, respectively.

So, these are the 4 most important reasons why you should think about completing your further studies in Canada.