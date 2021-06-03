Theatre Southwest Presents ‘A Coupla Chicks Sitting Around Talking’

John Ford Noonan’s “A Coupla Chicks Sitting Around Talking” is now onstage at Theatre Southwest.

Directed by Justin Holloway, the show focuses on Maude Mix, a strait-laced and uptight Westchester housewife whose perfectly scheduled day is thrown into comical chaos when her new neighbor, Texan Hannah Mae Bindler, bursts into her meticulously ordered kitchen.

Hannah Mae’s inquisitive approach mixes with Maude’s off-standish demeanor like oil and water. Hannah Mae is determined to make Maude her friend, however, and soon crises in both women’s marriages come to light which bring the polar opposites together.

The show stars Tricia Yurcak as Maude Mix and Brit Garcia as Hannah Mae Bindler.

“Many of us have forged unlikely friendships in the face of hardships, particularly in the last year,” says Assistant Director Sam Martinez. “We think audiences will truly resonate with this story of two wildly different women who come together during their time of need in both the most hilarious and touching of ways.”

Performances will be held at Theatre Southwest, 8944-A Clarkcrest, 77063.

June 4 at 8 p.m.

June 5 at 8 p.m.

June 6 at 3 p.m.

June 11 at 8 p.m.

June 12 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $20 for adults, $18 for Senior adults 65 years and older, and $18 for students (school / college ID required). Tickets may be purchased online through www.tswhouston.org .

Masks inside the theatre are optional and hand sanitizing stations will be available.