Global Water Center’s Mobile Discovery Center (MDC) addresses the lack of clean, safe water

Looking for a highly interactive, educational, and fun experience? The Global Water Center’s Mobile Discovery Center (MDC) addresses one of the most serious issues facing the world – the lack of clean, safe water. Affecting 2.2 billion people, the global water crisis is urgent and enormous, but solvable. The MDC tells the story of water and this crisis through cutting-edge technology and interactive exhibits. It is free to the public and made for all ages. The Mobile Discovery Center is visiting Katy Mills mall June 16-20 and June 23-27, open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (closes 3 p.m. on Sunday the 27th). It is touring throughout the U.S. in 2021, but this is the only scheduled Houston area event. Don’t miss out on this first-of-its-kind exhibit and the opportunity to make a difference.

Contact: Mike Rieman, mrieman@cookerly.com , 404-419-9230