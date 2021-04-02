Understanding Technological Intervention In Our Everyday Lives

Everyone uses technology whether they realise it or not. From the moment you wake up until the time you go to bed, technology interacts with us throughout the day. For most of us, it’s tough to imagine how life might look without all this technology. It’s even more challenging to articulate how it impacts us every day.

How Does Technology Impact Us on a Daily Basis

What was the last piece of technology you used today? Believe it or not, even your bedsheets could be considered technology. Phones are glued to our hips most of the time. Still, it’s not as if they don’t come with their benefits.

Technological Impacts

Diversity of Industries:

Most people worked in agriculture before we had modern technology. It has only been within the last few decades that our modern way of living has been made possible.

Free Time:

Thanks to modern technology’s efficiency, we can produce much more without nearly as much work. People should enjoy more free time as a result of this increased efficiency.

The efficiency of Production:

Things also tend to cost a lot less. Several decades ago, a tiny television would have cost the modern equivalent of several thousand dollars. Today, you can grab a massive TV for only a few hundred bucks.

Revolutionised Office

Office work has always been about lots of paperwork. However, it wasn’t always as easy as it is today. Technology has transformed how people interact. Manual paperwork has been streamlined as technology has simplified complex processes. With the pandemic situation, conducting online meetings has supported businesses and has enabled employees to stay safe and commence business as usual.

Online learning

Online learning proved to be a boon in the time of the pandemic. Aspiring students can learn literally anything through an online platform and taking a course such as Microsoft courses or certification in the IT field. It will give them a competitive advantage in the job market. Since you’ll develop such an important modern skillset, employers ought to notice.

International Trade Is Greater Than Ever

In the past, trade wasn’t as easy as it is today. Trade barriers prevented exchange between willing participants. Not only that but the lack of technology prevented trade over long distances as well. Now, things are much different.

Lower Trade Barriers and More Affordable Technology:

Trade barriers have been lowered over the years. Not to mention, advances in technology have made transporting goods much less cumbersome. As a result, global trade has never been more prevalent.

Communication Has Never Been Easier

Talking to someone on the other side of the world isn’t all that far-fetched anymore. However, things haven’t always been that way. Even a few decades ago, talking to someone that far away wouldn’t have been possible. At least, it would have taken far longer than it does today.

Anyone Can Send Messages Anywhere:

The technology transmits data at the speed of light. This data contains important communications sent from users all over the world. Fortunately, we don’t have to wait that long to receive these communications. Compared to the past, we can communicate without obstacles in no time.

Companies Can Span the Globe

If you own a business, customers can come from all over. Launch a website with an e-commerce platform to take advantage of a global market. Historical business owners would’ve had to launch an expedition to do something similar. Now, you’ve just got to set up a website. Once the website is up, customers can click on it. Regardless of where they are, they can browse your products. Online buying and selling have been made easier. With that said, payment to an online or offline order has been made easy and quick.

Simplified Purchases

Customers from the other side of the world can order your products on the same day. Then, you’ll receive the order, and you can ship it before nightfall. Simply receiving such an order could’ve taken a full week had technology not been there.

Travel and Leisure

Travelling isn’t just something people do for leisure. Pretty much everything in your home came from overseas. Things used to be made nearby. However, thanks to the cheap cost of transporting goods, it’s less expensive to produce things abroad.

Easy Transportation

With a plane taking you there, it’s as if the oceans hardly exist at all. Such a voyage would’ve seemed preposterous to our ancestors. Yet, we shuttle thousands of peoples overseas on transatlantic flights every day.

Seamless Processing

How much could you get done without light if the sun was down? People didn’t get all that much done before the invention of lightbulbs. Nowadays, we expect businesses to offer around-the-clock service. Yet, not that long ago, everyone would have been in bed after sunset.