Katy ISD Student Essay to be Included on Upcoming NASA Moon Mission

By George Slaughter

A sixth-grader at Adams Junior High has written an essay that later this year will travel aboard the Artemis I satellite to the moon.

Aditi Gokhale’s essay, “Enabling the Artemis Missions: Landing a Permanent Supply of Oxygen,” focuses on the icy outer rims of craters found on the lunar south pole which produce oxygen. The essay was one of 155 semifinalists in the Artemis Moon Pod Essay Contest, sponsored by NASA.

“I loved this challenge because through the research and revisions I did on my piece,” Gokhale said in a news release. “I was able to learn so much about not just the moon, but the amazing opportunities that can be gained from exploring the moon. I think that it is amazing how we can imagine the moon as a new habitable place and chart out a new life there with potential for further exploration into the space.”

Gokhale’s essay was among approximately 14,000 submissions received from K-12 students across the country, which will now be space-bound on November 2021 aboard the Artemis I voyage around the moon.

The contest will be narrowed down to nine national finalists Tuesday. One final grand prize winner will be selected in May. The winner will receive a family trip to attend NASA’s Artemis I launch at Kennedy Space Center.