Chiropractic Care for Neuropathy: Hit or Miss?

Over the past few years, we have seen a significant increase in patients suffering from neuropathy. It is predicted that if people do not start caring for their health, damage to the nervous system will be one of the top and worst health conditions. For example, if you have diabetes, your nervous system stops responding, and sooner or later, your body will start to experience all kinds of damage.

Importance of Nervous System

Your nervous system is responsible for connecting your body to the brain. They are responsible for building a communication network. This network is used to transfer valuable information across the network. Although there is no proper cure for nerve damage, people who detect early changes and symptoms are able to get better guidance.

Neuropathy

Neuropathy is a type of nerve disorder that causes damage to the nerves. Although it is possible for people to develop neuropathy due to accidents and other traumatic events, people who are suffering from diseases have more chances of developing it. Patients with Alzheimer’s, epilepsy, Traumatic Brain Injury, HIV, and diabetes have more chances of having neuropathy. If we talk about statistics, almost 20 million people in the USA have this issue. You will be shocked to know that out of that 20 million figure, 18 million are only diabetics. So, we can see that this issue is consistently growing.

Symptoms of Neuropathy

If you think you are suffering from nerve damage, here are a few major symptoms to look out for:

Numbness in hands and feet.

Pinching and tingling sensations.

Inability to maintain body coordination.

Loss of control over different body parts.

Why Do People Opt for Chiropractic Care for Neuropathy?

There are multiple reasons that people focus on getting chiropractic treatment. Chiropractic treatment, also known as chiropractic adjustment, is a process that requires manual modifications. The doctors focus on adjusting the spine, joints, and nervous system. It also works on the nervous system to not just hide the pain temporarily but focus on the root cause of the problem. This is why patients feel much better even after a single session with their chiropractor.

Benefits of Opting for Chiropractic Treatment

There are several benefits of going for chiropractic treatment. One of the most important ones are:

No Use of Medicines

No matter what you present, a chiropractor will not prescribe you drugs. There are alternate healthcare approaches that they will take. They will help you feel better, but you as a patient will feel more in control of and positive about your body.

Focus On Neuro-musculoskeletal System

Chiropractors focus on a lot more than just your spine. A lot of them will emphasize handling your entire neuromusculoskeletal system. As mentioned above, they will focus on curing the root cause of the problem instead of just concealing it with medications. This maintains the body’s efficiency by allowing proper joint mobility.

Safe Yet Effective

Even though it is a very simple method, chiropractic care is known to be highly effective for all kinds of body pain. From babies to adults and even seniors – anyone can take benefits from the wonders of this drugless approach. You will be surprised to know that even pregnant ladies go to a chiropractor who would just lift the pressure off of their spine and nerves.

Chiropractic Care for Neuropathy – What Will Your Chiropractor Do?

Since there is no proven cure for neuropathy at the moment, we suggest that you seek the treatment that best meets your needs. In this scenario, no one can help you more than a chiropractor. Still, confused on whether to book a treatment or not? Here are a few benefits of going to the chiropractor if you are diagnosed with neuropathy:

Chiropractic Care Will Help You Reduce Pain

People who suffer from chronic pain know the intensity to which it hampers your lifestyle and overall quality of life. You will end up having problems sleeping, problems in maintaining a standard activity level, anxiety, mental stress, and other issues. Most people suffer from depression because their life just isn’t the same. Chiropractic treatment will ease your discomfort due to neuropathy by making adjustments. These adjustments will relieve the discomfort by improving blood flow and releasing pressure in joints.

You Will Not Be Required to Take Medication

As all of us are aware, though pain medicine can offer relief in the short term. However, many of them have long-term implications such as abuse, dependence, and organ injury. Even so, many people prefer pain relievers to alleviate nerve or muscle pain. This can lead to you finding a higher dosage every few months as it becomes less beneficial. Unfortunately, this is how most people are forced to succumb to painkiller abuse. Unfortunately, over-prescription of pain relievers has been a major problem in the United States.

Many people opt for chiropractic care because there is no use of medicines and drugs. All you have to do is to show up for your treatment, and the doctor will handle your problem. You will not have any harmful side effects, and the nervous system will start responding after a couple of sessions if it is not damaged a lot.

No Need for Surgery

Most people are scared of going under the knife. However, if you opt for chiropractic treatment, you do not have to worry about this. Most chiropractors do not give up on their patients unless they feel that the need for surgery is extremely important. They will focus on making your nerves responsive through adjustments. Even if the damaged nerves are not recovered, the treatment will prevent further damage. Just book a session and visit your chiropractor. Not only will they make adjustments to maintain nerve health, but they also give you lifestyle advice on how to prevent further damage.

Improve Immune System

Your immune, nervous and endocrine systems are all linked with each other. We can say that effect on one can lead to changes in others. The long-term side-effects of peripheral neuropathy pain on your health can be disastrous, resulting in a compromised immune system.

While your chiropractor’s main emphasis will be on the spine, the adjustments he makes on your body will increase antibodies that enhance your immune response. It may also increase the development of leukocytes, which help white blood cells battle infections, which is helpful for diabetics suffering from peripheral neuropathy.

Personalized Plan

Normally, your pain management doctors use a general treatment plan that suits all people. Chiropractic care is quite different from this approach. Whether you are going to visit a chiropractor for whiplash or you are looking for neuropathy treatment, they will develop a treatment plan that suits your needs. These personalized procedures focus on patient health and their requirements rather than just a typical ‘dealing with them’ kind of approach.

Conclusion

Neuropathy can be a daunting and life-changing health complication. This is because there is no proper treatment to 100% eliminate the issue from your system. If you are experiencing different symptoms, then it is suggested that you seek chiropractic care. There are many benefits of taking sessions with your chiropractor as a cure for neuropathy. They will conceal the problem through medications and focus on building better health by eliminating the root cause of your issue.