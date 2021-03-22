State Bill, if Passed, Would Enable City to Expand Magnolia Cemetery

By George Slaughter
The City of Katy is supporting a bill, now before the Texas Legislature, that would enable the expansion of Magnolia Cemetery, 6801 Franz Road.
“H.B. 1910 would have a direct impact on the City of Katy by allowing it to, by ordinance, authorize the establishment or use of a cemetery within the boundaries of the city upon application by a nonprofit organization,” wrote Katie Rutherford, an attorney, in a briefing paper to the council. “Katy Community Cemetery is a non-profit cemetery in Katy owned by the Antioch Baptist Church. Magnolia Cemetery is another cemetery on Franz Road near Bartlett Street.”
City Attorney Art Pertile said current state law prohibits cities of Katy’s size from expanding cemeteries that are within city limits. H.B. 1910 would enable the city to expand Magnolia Cemetery. Pertile said the city plans to acquire additional lots for the cemetery but that cannot be done under the current law.
State Rep. Mike Schofield, R-Houston, is sponsoring the bill. Schofield’s district includes part of Katy.
Bond and Election Update
City Administrator Byron Hebert briefly updated the council on Proposition B, which comprises $4 million in improvements to the hike and bike trail system, and $200,000 for construction of the parks department administration building.
Proposition B is one of two propositions on the May 1 ballot. The other, Proposition A, is for $1.8 million. It comprises an $800,000 reimbursement of expenses for Fire Station Number 1 rehabilitation, $100,000 in construction for a training tower, and a $100,000 expansion of the city fleet maintenance facility. It also includes an $800,000 renovation of Katy Police Department facilities.
Voters will also get to decide two city council races, along with proposed changes to the Katy City Charter, in the May election.as well as two city council races.
In the Ward A race, Dan Smith, a territory senior manager, faces Diane Walker, a virtual assistant. They are running to succeed incumbent Dusty Thiele, who is not seeking a term in his own right after being appointed last year to fill a vacancy.
In the Ward B council member race, incumbent Jenifer Jordan Stockdick, a banking executive, faces Gina Hicks, a cybersecurity professional.
To see the charter with the commission’s proposed changes, see the 121-page document.
City to Hire Parks Director
The council Monday amended its city budget to add funding for hiring a parks director.
When Brad Barnes resigned the parks director position in 2017, the city administration moved the department on the organization chart to report to Kayce Reina, then the city’s director of marketing and public relations.
Barnes accepted a similar position in Midlothian, which is south of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Reina resigned from the city last year to begin a new business.
“I’m glad we’re hiring a parks director,” Mayor Pro Tem Chris Harris said. “I’m glad to see this.”
Other Actions Taken
In other action Monday, the council:
- Issued a proclamation recognizing April 10, as Keep Katy Beautiful’s “Don’t Mess With Texas Trash-Off Day.”
- Amended the city zoning ordinance to enable flatwork within utility easements. The council also amended ordinance to require that the developer, and not the city, take responsibility for replacing the flatwork if it is removed.
- Approved the January 11 and January 25 council meeting minutes.
- Approved a street closure for 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. April 4, on Fourth Street between Avenue A and Avenue B, for a Katy First United Methodist Church sunrise service.
- Approved a $15,950 Convention and Tourism Bureau hotel occupancy tax grant application for the Katy Heritage Society to replace the HVAC at the Stockdick house and repair the HVAC system at the Featherstone house.
- Approved a $5,900.60 Convention and Tourism Bureau hotel occupancy tax grant application for the Katy Heritage Society for historic Katy newspaper preservation.
- Approved a 5.4-acre final plat for Cane Island, in Waller County.
- Approved water, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, and paving improvements to three sections of Cane Island.
- Approved a street light layout for West Firethorn, section 2.
- Approved a $13,911.70 supplemental work order to ezIQC for expanded mold protocols on Fire Station #1 renovation project. The council authorized five other agreements for fire department building repairs and upgrades.
- Approved an $11,500 engineering change order for water line replacement west of Patna Drive and sanitary sewer replacement along Rexora Lane.
- Accepted an encroachment agreement for a metal barn 1303 Avenue C, in Harris County.
- Issued unlimited Series 2021 tax road bonds by Fort Bend County Municipal Utility District #161, not to exceed $2,885,000.
- Authorized an engineering services agreement with Gravitek Engineering Services to provide on-call structural engineering services for city facilities.
- Authorized a subscription agreement between Acid Remap LLC and the city for EMS protocol and client data mobile application services.