State Bill, if Passed, Would Enable City to Expand Magnolia Cemetery

The City of Katy is supporting a bill, now before the Texas Legislature, that would enable the expansion of Magnolia Cemetery, 6801 Franz Road.

“H.B. 1910 would have a direct impact on the City of Katy by allowing it to, by ordinance, authorize the establishment or use of a cemetery within the boundaries of the city upon application by a nonprofit organization,” wrote Katie Rutherford, an attorney, in a briefing paper to the council. “Katy Community Cemetery is a non-profit cemetery in Katy owned by the Antioch Baptist Church. Magnolia Cemetery is another cemetery on Franz Road near Bartlett Street.”

City Attorney Art Pertile said current state law prohibits cities of Katy’s size from expanding cemeteries that are within city limits. H.B. 1910 would enable the city to expand Magnolia Cemetery. Pertile said the city plans to acquire additional lots for the cemetery but that cannot be done under the current law.

State Rep. Mike Schofield, R-Houston, is sponsoring the bill. Schofield’s district includes part of Katy.

Bond and Election Update

City Administrator Byron Hebert briefly updated the council on Proposition B, which comprises $4 million in improvements to the hike and bike trail system, and $200,000 for construction of the parks department administration building.

Proposition B is one of two propositions on the May 1 ballot. The other, Proposition A, is for $1.8 million. It comprises an $800,000 reimbursement of expenses for Fire Station Number 1 rehabilitation, $100,000 in construction for a training tower, and a $100,000 expansion of the city fleet maintenance facility. It also includes an $800,000 renovation of Katy Police Department facilities.

Voters will also get to decide two city council races, along with proposed changes to the Katy City Charter, in the May election.as well as two city council races.

In the Ward A race, Dan Smith, a territory senior manager, faces Diane Walker, a virtual assistant. They are running to succeed incumbent Dusty Thiele, who is not seeking a term in his own right after being appointed last year to fill a vacancy.

In the Ward B council member race, incumbent Jenifer Jordan Stockdick, a banking executive, faces Gina Hicks, a cybersecurity professional.

To see the charter with the commission’s proposed changes, see the 121-page document.

City to Hire Parks Director

The council Monday amended its city budget to add funding for hiring a parks director.

When Brad Barnes resigned the parks director position in 2017, the city administration moved the department on the organization chart to report to Kayce Reina, then the city’s director of marketing and public relations.

Barnes accepted a similar position in Midlothian, which is south of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Reina resigned from the city last year to begin a new business.

“I’m glad we’re hiring a parks director,” Mayor Pro Tem Chris Harris said. “I’m glad to see this.”

Other Actions Taken

